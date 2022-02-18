Only a couple of years ago, Motorola decided to skip out on flagship phones, doubling down on its efforts to produce countless budget devices instead. Since then, the company has finally made a return to the high-end market, with its next top-tier release — the Moto Edge 30 Pro — having leaked only a couple of days ago. If you're holding out for something even more impressive, Motorola's "Frontier" phone is also waiting in the wings, and with today's leak, we're getting an all-new look.

This render comes courtesy of Evan Blass on Twitter, giving us a much more in-depth look at the Motorola Frontier from all angles. The star of the show continues to be that massive camera sensor on the back of the phone. Earlier rumors suggested a 200MP resolution, though, with this improved high-res render, it's easy to see the "194MP" label along the side of the module. That report had the additional two sensors listed as a 50MP ultra-wide lens and 12MP telephoto, and presumably, those numbers are still accurate.

As for the rest of the phone, it's a new variation on the typical design we've seen from Motorola. The ridged back combined with the large circular sensor almost makes it look like a Sony device, not the classic plain-looking glass backs you'd expect from the company. It's using the same curved display we've seen on older Moto flagships, along with a small cutout at the top of the photo for the front-facing camera.

Assuming the company can get its update schedule up to par with the likes of Samsung and Google, this phone could be an appealing offering for anyone who misses other Android manufacturers like LG or HTC. With Google doing its Pixel thing and Samsung seemingly obsessed with foldables, it's great to see a company still trying weird hardware out on a standard slab design. And hey, if this phone ends up not being the one, there's always the upcoming Moto Edge 30 Pro.

