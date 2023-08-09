With the rising popularity of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series of phones, the ongoing question has become: what can you do to keep your phone safe?

Protecting a phone screen is a difficult task at the best of times, and if you're considering a switch to the Samsung Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, then making sure that you have the right screen protector for your phone is more important than ever.

That’s where Whitestone comes in. With its huge range of top-of-the-line screen protectors created specifically for the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, you’ll never have to worry about your screen again.

Find the best protection for your phone

When it comes to screen protection, everyone’s needs are different, which is why Whitestone has developed a variety of different options that you can use to protect your Samsung Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5.

There's a lot to choose from here, with the following models being made available from the Whitestone store.

Whitestone Fold 5 All in One (Full pack with two inner protection films, two outer protection glass, applicator jig, UV curing light, and two camera protectors)

Whitestone Flip 5 All in One (Full pack with two inner protector films, two outer protector glass, applicator jig, and UV curing light)

Whitestone EA, privacy EA, and EZ Glass (Outer protector glass two-pack)

Whitestone GEN Film (Inner protection film with application jig)

Whitestone Dome Glass screen protector (Liquid dispersion screen protector with application jig and UV curing light)

Whitestone Escudo Armoured Case (External phone case with front screen protection)

See at Whitestone

See at Amazon

Which Whitestone ZF5 screen protector is right for you?

In the past, Whitestone has provided some of the best products for safeguarding your Samsung Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, and since Samsung changed to a waterdrop hinge, a Whitestone screen protector is the must-have item for protecting your ZF5 phone inside and outside.

Whitestone Flip 5 and Fold 5 All in One

If you’re looking for complete protection for your phone, then the Whitestone Flip 5 and Fold 5 All in One is one to look out for. These All in One packs include everything you need to keep your phone safe, inside and outside.

By combining the Whitestone GEN Film with the Whitestone EA or EZ, you can protect your phone completely. With the Whitestone Fold 5 All in One, you also get a camera protector to keep your camera safe as well.

Best of all, the Whitestone Flip 5 and Fold 5 All-in-One packs offer duplicates of all the parts you need, allowing you to replace them if they get scratched or damaged while protecting your phone.

See the Z Fold 5 All in One on Amazon

See the Z Flip 5 All in One on Amazon

Whitestone EA, Privacy EA, and EZ Glass

Since the Z Flip 5’s outer screen has gotten bigger, EZ Glass is the must-have item if you’re worried about protecting your phone and want an easy installation. You can also buy it and the Whitestone Clear EA and Privacy EA screen protectors separately.

The Clear EA tempered glass shields for the Z Flip 5, and the Privacy EA shield for the Z Fold 5, will ensure that your screen remains safe while being super easy to install. All you have to do is clean your screen, remove the liner, and push the glass directly onto your phone, and you’re good to go.

See the Z Fold 5 Clear on Amazon

See the Z Fold 5 Privacy on Amazon

See the Z Flip 5 Clear on Amazon

Whitestone GEN Film

For inner film protection, you can buy the Whitestone GEN film. This inner film is extremely similar to the pre-installed film you get when your phone comes fresh from the factory and is a great replacement for when this film becomes scratched or damaged.

Application is easy thanks to the installation jig, which ensures that you’ll get no bubbles and correct alignment every time.

See GEN for Z Flip 5 on Amazon

See Gen for Z Fold 5 on Amazon

Whitestone Dome Glass

If you’re looking for outer glass protection, then the Whitestone Dome Glass is guaranteed to keep your phone screen safe and sound. This product has done wonders to armor Samsung S23s with its screen protectors and cases and the same can be said for the Samsung Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 as well.

As the only patented screen protected using LOCA technology, this original liquid dispersion screen protector is an excellent choice for keeping your screen safe in any situation.

See at Whitestone

See at Amazon

Whitestone Escudo Armoured Case

For a comprehensive solution, the Whitestone Escudo Armoured Case gives your phone complete 360-degree protection. This means that the outside of your phone will be kept safe and sound from drops and shocks thanks to the hardness of the case, without compromising on touch sensitivity, screen clarity, or brightness.

Your screen will stay protected too, thanks to the 9H tempered glass screen protector that is built into the case to protect it from harm.

See the Escudo for Z Flip 5 on Amazon

See the Escudo for Z Fold 5 on Amazon

Protect your phone the right way

There’s nothing worse than buying a new phone only to have a single mistake damage it forever. Especially when there are such great and affordable ways to quickly add an extra layer of protection that will keep your phone safe and nick-free.

So, if you’re looking at buying a brand-new Samsung Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5, then why not get a little extra peace of mind and ensure that your phone will remain usable and in great condition for years to come?