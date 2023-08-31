Summary Samsung Food, previously known as Whisk, is an AI-powered food and recipe platform that offers personalized assistance and over 160,000 recipes tailored to user preferences and dietary requirements.

The platform covers cooking recipe discovery and personalization, tailored meal planning, connected cooking, and social sharing. Users can save recipes, make shopping lists, and get recommendations based on ingredients.

Samsung Food will integrate with Samsung Health to provide diet suggestions and users can sync their BMI, body composition, and calorie consumption for a balanced diet. Vision AI technology will allow the platform to recognize food items and provide detailed nutritional information.

Ever since Samsung bought Whisk back in 2019, a lot of people have wondered what the company would do with its new product. While the company could always keep to business as usual, Samsung has a vast array of kitchen appliances and is a powerful tech giant, and it seems like it's finally making a big push with Whisk in the form of rebranding and new features.

As announced by Samsung, Whisk is now Samsung Food, an AI-powered food and recipe platform. The platform is slated for release in 104 countries (via 9to5Google) and will be accessible in eight languages. At its core, Samsung Food acts as a personalized assistant, offering over 160,000 recipes tailored to each user's preferences and dietary requirements. The platform leverages AI technology, drawing from a vast database curated by Whisk, a smart food platform acquired by Samsung Next in 2019. The app is available to download today.

This AI technology, known as Food AI, recommends dishes based on user preferences and ingredients. Samsung Food covers four areas: cooking recipe discovery and personalization, tailored meal planning, connected cooking, and social sharing. Users can save recipes, make shopping lists, and get recipe recommendations based on ingredients. Moreover, the Personalize Recipe feature lets Food AI modify recipes for different dietary needs, like vegan or vegetarian. Social sharing is what it sounds like, sharing pictures and recipes with friends.

What's cool is that this isn't restricted to mobile. You can use the app on Bespoke Family Hub refrigerators, too. This helps Samsung Food recommend recipes based on a user-managed list of available food. Samsung's cooking appliances also let you control them remotely, set timers, and initiate guided cooking modes. This helps the app generate daily meal plans based on what food you have, when you normally eat, your dietary preferences, and your favorite foods.

The announcement ended with Samsung promising to add more over time. By the end of the year, Samsung plans to integrate Samsung Health with Samsung Food so users can get diet suggestions. With Samsung Food, users can easily sync their BMI, body composition, and calorie consumption for a balanced diet and reach their health goals. Additionally, Vision AI technology will allow the platform to recognize food items through images and provide detailed nutritional information. With this advanced capability, you'll be able to recommend recipes and streamline your shopping.