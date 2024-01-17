Samsung's Galaxy S24 series for 2024 has now been revealed, and it unsurprisingly remains a three-pronged approach with the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. These are among the best Android phones you can buy, superseding last year's Galaxy S23 lineup. And with three options, most users should find the right fit for their needs and budget.

The Galaxy S24 models have a lot in common. They share a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, have flat displays, and run Android 14 with Samsung's One UI 6.1 launcher. But when we get into size, cameras, features, display, and battery, there are certainly some differences that you'll want to consider before making a final decision. If you're looking for more information on which Galaxy S24 model is right for you, this guide can help.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S24?

Samsung's Galaxy S24 is the most affordable and "basic" phone in the lineup. It's where you want to begin when examining features, as it might just be enough for your needs. It has a 6.2-inch AMOLED 2x display with FHD+ resolution and refresh rate up to 120Hz. The display has rounded corners but an overall flat design; even the sides are now flat, unlike the previous generation. The S24 weighs about 5.93 ounces (168g), and it has the smallest footprint of the bunch. So, it's the lightest and easiest to handle for those with smaller hands. And this one, like all the phones, has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

All new Galaxy S24 phones share the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, but the standard S24 has just 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. It also has the smallest battery capacity at 4,000mAh. Samsung claims you can get a 50% charge in about 30 minutes with a 25W charger, and the phone supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.

If you're a power user or someone who is constantly on their phone, upgrading to more RAM, storage, or battery in the other models is recommended. Otherwise, the S24 should bring comparable raw performance to its siblings. Network and connectivity are handled by 5G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. This is the only model in the range that lacks UWB support though.

The S24 and S24+ share a camera setup, with only the S24 Ultra model going beyond the triple-cam design. The S24's camera setup includes: a 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree FOV; a 50MP wide camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), f/1.8 aperture, and 85-degree FOV; a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, f/2.4 aperture, and 36-degree FOV; and a 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree FOV. If you want the best pictures possible, you'll want to stick with the S24 Ultra, but otherwise, you're getting an excellent setup that will suit most users.

The aluminum body is available in Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow colors. There are also Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue tones available as exclusives through the Samsung store. Note that the shades are slightly different on the S24 and S24+ compared to the S24 Ultra due to their aluminum builds; the S24 Ultra uses titanium.

Bottom line?

The Galaxy S24 is the most affordable option, and its relatively compact size means it's better suited for those with small hands. It has the least amount of RAM and the smallest storage options, but for many casual users that won't matter. The Galaxy S24 hits stores on January 31st, with pre-orders already underway. Prices start at $800 for an S24 with 128GB of storage. But there are savings to be had with many of the best Galaxy S24 preorder deals waiting to potentially save you some money.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Most affordable flagship The standard Galaxy S24 is a great option for casual phone users or users with smaller hands who don't want to spend big on the S24+ or S24 Ultra. It has the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC as its siblings, a gorgeous 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, and the same camera setup as the S24+.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S24+?

The Galaxy S24+ is your next stop before reaching the mighty S24 Ultra. It costs more than the S24 but less than the S24 Ultra, making it a great option for those who want a specs boost without getting into Ultra territory. The S24+ tacks on another ounce of weight at 6.95oz (197g), is made primarily from aluminum, and is available in the same colors as the standard S24.

The AMOLED 2x display is sized at 6.7 inches and has a higher QHD+ resolution compared to the S24. You still get a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a flat screen without curved edges. This larger screen boosts the phone's dimensions to 6.24 x 3 x 0.30 inches, making it just a bit harder to hold onto if you have small hands. Cameras are the same as the S24, and more casual photographers should find them perfect for shooting.

The Galaxy S24+ is great for those who want a larger display and battery and more memory RAM before jumping to Ultra pricing.

Regarding performance, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 remains the same. However, you get 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage space. With a 4,900mAh battery, you can expect a longer runtime compared to the S24, even with the larger S24+ display. Charging can land you up to 65% life in 30 minutes when using a 45W charger; the phone also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.

Bottom line?

The Galaxy S24+ is a perfect option if you find the S24 lacking. It brings more memory, more storage, a larger battery, a larger display, and faster charging. It also won't cost nearly as much as the S24 Ultra. The S24+ is expected to launch on January 31st, with preorders already underway. The S24+ starts at $1,000 for a model with 256GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ Mid-range flagship Can't justify the S24 Ultra's price and specs? Want a larger display with higher resolution compared to the S24? The S24+ is the answer, coming at you with a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen, 12GB of RAM, and a sizable 4,900mAh battery capacity.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra?

Samsung revived the spirit of the Note with the S22 Ultra, and it has continued now into the S24 Ultra. Measuring 6.4 x 3.11 x 0.34 inches and weighing 8.22oz (233g), it's the largest phone of the trio. The extra size has room for an embedded S Pen for those who enjoy sketching or jotting notes on their phone.

The 6.8-inch display has a QHD+ resolution (only slightly larger than the S24+), and it has ditched the curved-edge design. It now has a flat display to match the S24 and S24+ design, which in turn will reduce the likelihood of drop damage. It should also make it easier to apply a screen protector.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is ideal for power users with a bit more money to spend.

The S24 Ultra sets itself apart from its siblings in terms of camera hardware. Its camera arrangement includes: a 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree FOV; a 200MP wide camera with OIS, f/1.7 aperture, and 85-degree FOV; a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, OIS, f/3.4 aperture, and 22-degree FOV; a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, OIS, f/2.4 aperture, and 36-degree FOV; and a 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree FOV.

While the ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto, and front-facing cameras are similar to those on the S24 and S24+, the boosted 200MP main camera and extra 50MP telephoto camera will undoubtedly be desired by those who are interested in phone photography.

The S24 Ultra has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, but it boosts memory up to 12GB and has options for 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage. If you're keen on storing everything locally, this should be the way to go. Unlike the other two phones, it's also future-proofed with support for Wi-Fi 7.

The S24 Ultra also has the largest battery capacity at 5,000mAh, though whether that makes a huge difference compared to the S24+'s 4,900mAh battery remains to be seen. It's capable of 45W charging, with up to a 65% charge in about 30 minutes. It also supports Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare.

The phone's titanium design has an IP68 rating for water and dust protection, and it's available in similar colors as the S24 and S24+. There's Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow. Exclusive colors available at the Samsung store include Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange.

Bottom line?

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the right choice for power users who want to maximize display size, camera hardware, memory, and storage. The embedded S Pen is also a definite selling point, especially for those who loved the Note lineup. And the titanium body will certainly appeal to those who want a change from aluminum. It does, however, cost the most out of the three phones. The S24 Ultra is expected to launch on January 31st, with preorders already available. The S24 Ultra starts at $1,300 for a model with 256GB of storage.