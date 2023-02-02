Three new phones, but you only want one. Here's a breakdown of the new Galaxy S23 models to help you decide.

Quick answer: The Samsung Galaxy S23 is best for those on a tighter budget who don't mind a smaller flat display. It's available with up to 256GB of storage, as well as a 3,900mAh battery. The Galaxy S23+ has a larger flat screen and larger footprint, and it's available with more storage and a larger battery. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the largest phone with a 6.8-inch QHD+ curved display and up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It has the best camera and camera features, the largest battery, an embedded S Pen, and more, but it does cost the most.

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra have been unveiled, and they're set to make a run for the title of best Android phone. They're taking over the Galaxy S22 series — which comes in S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra flavors — with a size, performance, and feature layout that gives buyers more options. These options can also cause some confusion when shopping for a new phone, which can lead to buying a phone that offers too much or too little for your needs.

The new S23 phones share many commonalities. They're available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender colors, have a dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display, and are all built around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. However, when it comes to physical size, display resolution and curve, battery, and added features, not all phones are alike. If you're wondering exactly which phone will work best for you, we can help.

Who should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23?

The standard Samsung Galaxy S23 is the "basic" phone from the new lineup, and it will cost you the least amount of money. It has a flat 6.1-inch display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, maximum 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and the smallest battery of the bunch at a 3,900mAh capacity. Its comparatively compact dimensions (2.79 x 5.76 x 0.3 inches) will work better with smaller hands, and it's the lightest of the phones at 5.93oz (168g).

The camera setup is the same as on the Galaxy S23+, making it easier for photographers to choose between the two phones. The main cameras on the back of the phone include a 50MP wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture, 12MP ultrawide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 10MP telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, and 3x optical zoom with 30x space zoom. Video support is similar across all models, with 8K@30FPS or 4K@60FPS support on the main cameras and 4K@60FPS support on the selfie camera. The selfie camera is also the same across all models, with a 12MP wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.

All phones share the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, but memory and storage differ. The Galaxy S23 comes with only 8GB of RAM, combined with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. If you're a fan of storing data locally, this could cramp your style. For those who want the longest possible battery life, the 3,900mAh battery might not be the right choice. It's also capped at 25W Super Fast Charging, whereas the S23+ and S23 Ultra have 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0. All phones feature Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.

Note that the flat 6.1-inch display might not be as sleek as the curved screen on the S23 Ultra, but it's also less prone to cracking if dropped, and screen protectors won't be as much of a hassle to apply. You still get 1,750 nits of brightness and a gorgeous AMOLED 2X Infinity-O panel.

Bottom line? The Galaxy S23 costs the least and will work the best with a small hand, but it has the smallest battery without Fast Charging 2.0, the smallest storage options, and lacks ultra-wideband (UWB) support.

Who should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23+?

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is a nice middle-ground upgrade over the standard S23 before getting into the S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23+ will cost more than the S23 but less than the S23 Ultra. Compared to the S23, it has a larger 6.6-inch display, more storage space, a larger battery, UWB support, and faster-wired charging.

The 6.6-inch display is also flat on this phone, making it easier to deal with screen protectors and reducing the risk of cracks and damage from drops. It also has an FHD+ resolution with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and it can hit a maximum of 1,750 nits brightness. The screen's larger size might not play as well with some users, as it boosts the phone's overall dimensions up to 3 x 6.21 x 0.3 inches. This adds an extra ounce of weight, bringing the S23+ up to 6.91oz (195.9g). Cameras are the same as on the standard S23, as is video support.

The same 8GB of memory is available, though the S23+ comes with either 256GB or 512GB of storage — no 128GB option. It uses the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU as the other phones and includes the same 5G sub6 and mmW support with Wi-Fi 6E thrown in for good measure. The 4,700mAh battery should give you more runtime than the S23 and its 3,900mAh battery, plus the S23+ supports 45W Super Fast Charging 2.0.

Bottom line? If you don't want to go all-out with the Galaxy S23 Ultra but need a phone with more storage, a larger screen, a larger battery, and faster charging than the standard S23, the S23+ should be a great fit.

Who should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

Source: Samsung

Samsung effectively revived the spirit of the Note with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and that's continuing for the S23 Ultra. It's the biggest phone of the bunch, thanks to its 6.8-inch display. In addition, it has the best camera setup, the most storage and RAM, the largest battery, an embedded S Pen, and the most additional features. However, if you have smaller hands, the 3.07-by-6.43-by-0.35-inch dimensions and 8.25oz (233.8g) weight might not be ideal.

The S23 Ultra also demands the highest price, and many people who don't care about the S Pen or larger display will be able to save some money by going with the S23 and S23+. However, if you opt for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, you're essentially getting the best of what Samsung has to offer. The 6.8-inch display has a boosted QHD+ resolution with the same Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O panel, but it's curved along the edges. While the curve makes for a sleek look, it can be easier to break when dropped; it also makes applying screen protectors a bit of a pain.

Photographers who shoot mainly with their phones will want to stick with the S23 Ultra. The main cameras on the back of the device start with a wide-angle 200MP with unique Laser Auto Focus (LAF) and f/1.7 aperture. This is joined by an ultra-wide 12MP camera with an f/2.2 aperture that's the same on the other models, as well as dual telephoto 10MP lenses with f/2.4 or, uniquely, an f/4.9 aperture. And while the S23 and S23+ have a 3x optical zoom and 30x space zoom, the Ultra takes it to the next level with 3x and 10x optical zoom and 100x space zoom. The selfie camera on the front is the same as the S23 and S23+.

Source: Samsung

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is available with the same 8GB of RAM as the other phones, but it also has a 12GB memory option for power users. While the model with 8GB of RAM is capped at 256GB of storage, models with 12GB of RAM can be had with 512GB of 1TB of storage. That's ideal for those who like to keep photos, videos, and other files stored locally. While the processor doesn't change between models, that extra RAM can also help deal with intensive tasks like gaming.

The larger display and extra features are offset by a larger 5,000mAh battery. We'll have to wait to actually use these phones to get an idea of battery life, but the Ultra model should last the longest. The S23+ does have a larger 4,700mAh (compared to 4,500mAh in the S22+), and it will be interesting to see how much of a difference this makes when comparing S23 phones.

Bottom line? Go with the Galaxy S23 Ultra if you have money to burn and want the largest, most feature-laden phone from the series. This also applies to fans of the Note series who have been waiting to get back to the good old days of an embedded S Pen, curved display, and boosted performance.