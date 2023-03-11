Quick answer: Amazon's Fire tablets come in 7-inch, 8-inch, and 10.1-inch sizes. The Fire 7 has a 600p screen and quad-core CPU. It's the most compact and affordable, and it'll work best with smaller hands. The Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 8 Plus are both 8-inch tablets with 800p display and hexa-core CPU. The Plus model offers some extra features like wireless charging and 1080p camera. The Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus are both 10.1-inch tablets with FHD display and octa-core CPU. Some features vary, with the HD 10 Plus model offering some extras like wireless charging to justify the higher price. These are best for multitaskers and those who enjoy a large screen.

Amazon's Fire tablets are popular thanks to their affordable pricing and excellent build quality. They're compact, easy to use, compatible with Amazon's Alexa assistant, and have full access to countless apps through the Fire OS ecosystem. You can even install the Google Play Store for access to more apps. There are various reasons to buy an Amazon Fire tablet, but which tablet is best for your specific needs?

Amazon makes many models, including Fire Kids and Fire Kids Pro for younger users. However, we're focusing here on the standard Fire tablets made for everyday users, of which there are five different models across three different sizes. The different model sizes, hardware, and features can be tough to decipher, but we're here to help you pick exactly what you need.

Who should buy the Amazon Fire 7?

The Amazon Fire 7 tablet, updated in 2022, is the most compact and affordable option of the five different models. Prices start at about $60 for a model with 16GB of storage or about $80 for 32GB. These prices include lockscreen ads, but you can pay $15 more for an option without ads. There's also a microSD card reader that supports storage of up to 512GB.

The Fire 7 has a quad-core processor (CPU) with 2GHz clock speed, 2GB of RAM, and a battery that Amazon claims can last up to 10 hours. In our Amazon Fire 7 review, we saw more than eight hours of video playback; it takes about four hours to fully charge via the USB-C port. Performance is the least out of all the Fire tablets, and you will notice some sluggishness if you're working with particularly heavy apps. This applies to gaming — you won't want to try anything except the most basic titles.

The 7-inch touch display has a 1024 x 600 SD resolution (which works out to 171 ppi), giving it the lowest pixel density of all Fire tablets. Still, its small size makes it great for reading ebooks, browsing the web, and handling social media. There's a single speaker, and there's a 2MP camera on the front and back of the device. You can also plug in a headset with the 3.5mm jack. Note that the Fire 7 does not support the full-screen Show Mode for Alexa, while all other Fire tablets do support it.

Bottom line? Users who don't plan on multitasking and prefer a small, inexpensive device should love what the Fire 7 offers (but know that larger models have more pixels and power at a higher cost). Grab it in Black, Rose, or Denim colors.

Amazon Fire 7 (2022) Amazon's Fire 7 tablet is the smallest and most affordable option. It's a great introductory pick for those who need something compact and lightweight to browse the web or read.

Who should buy the Amazon Fire HD 8?

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is a step up from the Fire 7, but it's a small step. It's available with 32GB or 64GB of storage, starting at $100 and $130, respectively. As with the Fire 7, you can pay $15 more to avoid lockscreen ads. You can also expand the storage by up to 1TB with a microSD card.

The touchscreen is larger at 8 inches and has a higher resolution at 1280 x 800 (189ppi). This makes it better for watching TV and movies, but it's still compact enough for easy traveling. On the subject of media, the Fire HD 8 has two stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for a better listening experience, but it still has a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones. Cameras are the same as on the Fire 7.

The CPU has two extra cores with a 2GHz clock speed for better multitasking, though it still comes with the same 2GB of RAM. It will struggle with heavy apps and games, but it should handle just about anything else without issue. Amazon claims about 13 hours of life from the tablet, and we tested battery life in our Amazon Fire HD 8 review. We got about two full days of usage from the device, with sporadic light use during the day and heavier use during the evening.

Bottom line? The Fire HD 8 is a great choice for TV and movie watchers who don't want to overspend or go too large. It's available in Black, Denim, and Rose colors. There's also an Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus you might want to check out if you need more RAM and wireless charging.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022) Amazon's Fire HD 8 is a nice step up for those who want a larger and higher-res display and better speakers for watching TV and movies. It's also more powerful than the Fire 7 and has longer battery life.

Who should buy the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus?

As the name suggests, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus takes the standard Fire HD 8 and adds a few more features, including wireless charging, an upgraded camera, and more memory. Models with 32GB of storage start at about $120, while 64GB models start at about $150. Removing ads adds about a $15 premium.

The Fire HD 8 Plus has the same 8-inch display with 1280 x 800 resolution, the same hexa-core CPU, and the same 32GB or 64GB of internal storage (with 1TB expandable) as the HD 8 Plus, but to help with multitasking, it comes with 3GB of RAM instead of just 2GB. Its front-facing camera is the same 2MP as the cheaper models, but the rear camera has been upgraded to 5MP with 1080p video capabilities. This can really come in handy for those who prefer shooting photos with their tablet. As with the Fire HD 8, you get dual speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

Battery life is pegged at the same 13 hours (by Amazon's estimate) as the Fire HD 8, but the estimated time required to charge the battery drops to three hours. The Fire 8 HD Plus is also capable of wireless charging, and you can bundle up the wireless charger when checking out for about $50 more.

Bottom line? The Fire HD 8 Plus is a nice middle ground regarding the overall size. Its extra features — including an improved camera, wireless charging, and memory — will be well worth the money for those who enjoy multitasking and watching TV and movies.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2022) Amazon's Fire HD 8 Plus adds wireless charging capabilities as well as an extra gigabyte of RAM for slightly better performance than the standard HD 8. Its 1080p video capabilities will also come in handy for some users.

Who should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10?

The Amazon Fire HD 10 has a 10.1-inch display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution (224ppi), making it ideal for light gaming, media consumption, and multitasking. Its octa-core CPU with 2GHz clock speed and 3GB of RAM still isn't going to break any speed records, but it is faster than the more affordable Fire tablets. It also offers excellent battery life. In our testing, we used the tablet for about four days before requiring a charge. Unfortunately, no wireless charging capabilities are included.

The octa-core CPU is also joined by 32GB or 64GB of storage, expandable by up to 1TB with the included microSD card reader. The Fire HD 10 has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, and its rear-facing camera is 5MP with 720p video capabilities. The front camera is 2MP.

Prices start at $150 for the 32GB model, climbing to $190 for the 64GB model. The optional $15 charge applies to remove lockscreen ads. Amazon also offers a bundle with a keyboard case, which saves you about $10 compared to buying them separately. Amazon bumps the warranty up to a year for the HD 10 and HD 10 Plus, while other models have a 90-day warranty period. If this tablet is for you, grab it in Black, Denim, Lavender, and Olive colors.

Bottom line? The Fire HD 10 offers the largest display, highest resolution, and most powerful processor out of the bunch. Battery life is excellent, and the larger display and optional keyboard case make it better suited for productivity work, gaming, or watching TV and movies. It's also not as expensive as the Plus model, making it our top choice when it comes to the best Amazon Fire tablets. It also makes the cut in our collection of the best Android tablets.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) The Fire HD 10 has the largest screen with the highest resolution, the most power, and excellent battery life, making it a great choice for more advanced users. It comes with a one-year warranty and can be bundled up with a keyboard case to save money.

Who should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus?

The Fire HD 10 Plus is the most expensive tablet from Amazon's lineup. It comes in a Slate color, starting at $180 for 32GB of storage and climbing to $220 for a 64GB model. The standard $15 charge to remove lockscreen ads is also available.

The Plus model is a lot like the standard Fire HD 10. It has the same screen size and resolution, octa-core CPU, estimated battery life, 2MP and 5MP camera setup, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. However, the Plus model adds wireless charging and boosts RAM to 4GB to help it attack larger tasks and multitask, but don't expect a huge performance leap over the standard Fire HD 10 model.

Bottom line? The Fire HD 10 Plus is worth the extra money if you want the best Fire tablet experience possible. The wireless charging is handy, and the extra RAM can help with multitasking. Still, many people who just want to browse the web and watch TV won't find it worth the added cost compared to some other Fire tablets.