If you're looking for the most powerful and feature-rich Android smartphones, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is an obvious pick — it's easily poised to be one of the best Android phones of 2023. However, Samsung offers a wide array of colors to choose from, and finding just the right one can be challenging. After all, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is far enough ahead of the curve that it could serve you well for years to come, so you'll be seeing a lot of whatever color you choose today.

The color theme for the Galaxy S23 Ultra is also something of a departure from the Galaxy S22 Ultra that came before. While darker, bolder, and more saturated finishes were the name of the game in 2022, this year's Galaxy S23 Ultra leans more toward dark colors that are subtler and lights that are more pastel. These definitely aren't the fun colors of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, but rather an array of serious colors for a serious smartphone.

Phantom Black Galaxy S23 Ultra

Source: Samsung

Phantom Black is the only color from Samsung's "phantom" collection to make a return in this year's Galaxy S23 Ultra, and there's a good reason for that. Not everybody needs a splash of color, and if there's one thing that Phantom Black is guaranteed to be great at, it's not clashing with any of your cases, accessories, or even your wardrobe.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most versatile flagship phones on the market thanks to its expansive screen, outstanding camera system, and included S Pen. This makes it a top pick for professionals who prefer a more subtle and understated look, and the Phantom Black colorway certainly delivers in that area.

Green Galaxy S23 Ultra

Source: Samsung

If you prefer a darker finish on your Galaxy S23 Ultra but find Phantom Black too Goth for your tastes, then this year's green may be more your cup of tea. However, we'd recommend taking a closer look before you jump on this one. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's green isn't the punchier green color that Samsung used in last year's Galaxy S22 series. Instead, it's a more muted, drab green reminiscent of the Olive version of the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy Buds 2.

This one leans more toward the Graygreen of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but without the additional blue to offset it. It's a rather uninspired color option, but it should fit in perfectly if you plan on taking your Galaxy S23 Ultra out on a military field exercise.

Lavender Galaxy S23 Ultra

Source: Samsung

Lavender is probably the showiest option for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it's also a color that's difficult to pin down. It's one of those finishes that plays with the lighting, so depending on where you're using your phone, it may appear more like a dusty pink.

At best, this is a soft, pastel lavender without any real depth or richness to it. It's a stark contrast from the gorgeous burgundy finish that adorned last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra. Nevertheless, it's about the only non-Samsung-exclusive option for folks who want a real splash of color on their Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Cream Galaxy S23 Ultra

Source: Samsung

At the opposite end of the spectrum from Phantom Black is Samsung's Cream, an off-white finish that seems like a nice balance between the stark Phantom White of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the beige of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

It's mostly what we'd expect from the name, and it's a nice option for those looking for a bright neutral color. It stands out without clashing with anything while still offering style.

Graphite Galaxy S23 Ultra

The exclusive Graphite color makes a return from last year, providing a nice alternative for folks who want a basic finish that's not as dark as Phantom Black. Samsung has darkened this one ever so slightly into more of a gunmetal, which feels perilously close to Samsung's drabber Green for the S23 lineup. In fact, depending on the lighting you may be hard-pressed to tell the two apart.

Sky Blue Galaxy S23 Ultra

Sky Blue is one of the few colors that Samsung has carried over from the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but while the company has kept its name and general hue, it looks like it may have toned down the more metallic look from last year. The Sky Blue Galaxy S23 Ultra appears as more of a matte finish, which actually makes the blue pop out more nicely. It's arguably the most attractive of the lighter colors, and it definitely makes a statement.

Red Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung's exclusive Red for the Galaxy S23 Ultra is another one that the company has carried over from last year, and like Sky Blue it appears to have had its metallic gloss toned down a bit, resulting in a richer and deeper presentation. While we'd call it more of an "off-red" — it leans a bit more toward a coral or orange hue — it's a very nice dark counterpoint to the Sky Blue.

Lime Galaxy S23 Ultra

Lime is a new exclusive color that's effectively the opposite counterpart to the standard Green, but it feels just as uninspired and lacking in depth or saturation. Rather than a vibrant green or even a softer pastel, it's a pale tea green that leans a bit too far into the yellow side of the spectrum. As with the red, it feels like Samsung was trying too hard to avoid color shades that correspond too closely to those found on apples.

Still undecided?

With a more muted assortment of colors this year, it's hard to find one that jumps out and says, "pick me!" the way last year's Burgundy did. Still, there are some solid options here. Phantom Black is great for anyone who wants a look that means business, while Graphite and Cream will appeal to folks looking for brighter neutrals that will go with just about anything. If you want a color that stands out and makes its presence felt, then Samsung's exclusive Sky Blue and Red are both great choices.

If you're toting Samsung's Olive Galaxy Buds2, the Green Galaxy S23 Ultra could be a good match. But don't expect the Lavender to be a good fit for the Bora Purple Galaxy Buds 2 Pro — the S23 Ultra will look pretty pale and anemic alongside that much richer purple. In fact, it's hard to imagine any accessories that these colors will specifically complement, but that doesn't mean you can't go for a more eclectic style and mix things up. Of course, if none of these appeal to you, you can always get one of the best Galaxy S23 Ultra cases to suit your personal style.