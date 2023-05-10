Google's anticipated Pixel 7a has officially arrived as a new challenger to shake up the list of this year's best budget Android phones. Google's latest midrange entry delivers the same powerful Tensor G2 chip introduced in its flagship Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro last fall, providing all the performance and computational photography power of those premium phones at a much more wallet-friendly price.

As expected, the Pixel 7a features Google's now-iconic design with its distinctive rear camera bar. At a glance, it's almost indistinguishable from its Pixel 7 brethren or last year's Pixel 6a. However, Google is changing up the colors a bit this year and adding a fun new colorway to the mix.

So, if you're planning to buy a Pixel 7a, you'll have even more options, and unless you're a fan of the neutrals, your selection has changed entirely from last year's model. Although many hoped we'd see a OnePlus-style evolution of last year's Sage green into a new Jade finish, it seems those rumors didn't come to fruition. Instead, it appears that Google is changing things up with a new Sea blue color and a more vibrant Coral for those who find the muted finishes a bit too pedestrian. This marks the first time Google's midrange phone has offered this many options, and it's a stark contrast to the Pixel 5a from two years ago, which you could get in any color, so long as it was (mostly) black.

Sea Pixel 7a

While some will be disappointed by the loss of a green finish, Google's new Sea blue color is a nice breath of fresh air. It's rare for Google to lean heavily toward this part of the color spectrum, and it's a nice option for folks who want a splash of blue that's not ostentatious.

Despite the similar name, the Sea blue is nothing like the Sorta Seafoam that Google offered for the Pixel 6, which, as we noted in our review, was more of a "guacamole and cloud white" in real life. Moreover, Sorta Seafoam never seemed sure what color it wanted to be; Google's new Sea Pixel 7a is a much more confident choice, albeit a muted one.

Coral Pixel 7a — Google Store exclusive

In much the same way as it did with Sea, Google has decided to double down on its Kinda Coral Pixel 6 and produce a finish that's bold, vibrant, and even slightly opinionated. It may be the first time since Really Blue that a Pixel phone is able to make such a statement of presence. And while the reddish-orange hue may not be everyone's cup of tea, there's no doubt that it's a fun and unique color that stands out from the pack even more than the fun Oh So Orange Pixel 4.

This also looks like it will be an especially great match for the Coral Pixel Buds. Let's face it, if you're already rocking a pair of those vibrant earphones, the Coral Pixel 7a was made for you. The only catch is that you'll need to order your Pixel 7a straight from the Google Store to get this one.

Charcoal Pixel 7a

Google hasn't departed entirely from its traditional black designs, but the previous "mostly black" is now more neutral. As the name Charcoal implies, it's more of a "dark gray" and not much different in hue from the Charcoal of the Pixel 6a or the Stormy Black of the Pixel 6.

While the Charcoal colorway is a stark contrast to the dark Obsidian Pixel 7, it's similarly offset by the aluminum camera bar. Renders and photographs also give it a slightly lighter appearance reminiscent of some gray car finishes. Still, there's no visible tinge of any other hues in here — this Charcoal is gray through and through. This makes it a great choice for folks who want a phone with a more professional or understated look, and of course, it won't clash with your wardrobe or any accessories you throw at it.

Snow Pixel 7a

Naturally, a neutral dark color needs to be joined by a neutral light, and this time around that's Snow. While the name suggests the bright and pure white you'd see on a crisp winter day, the reality is a bit more muted. It's whiter than last year's Chalk Pixel 6a (which looked more like "silver"), and while it feels a bit more subtle than the Snow Pixel 7, it's basically the same slightly metallic off-white that borders ever-so-slightly on gray.

Like the Pixel 7, the Snow finish is nicely complemented by the aluminum camera bar for an attractive look overall. The only catch is that, as you'd expect, you're more likely to see dirt and smudges, so this color might look best through a transparent or translucent case.

A distinct collection of colors

Google has never offered this many color options on a midrange phone model, but what's great about these particular colors is that they should appeal to a much broader audience. Sure, you may not find the specific color you prefer (we're still looking at you, Jade), but the options are so distinct that it should be pretty easy for most folks to get off the fence.

The neutrals are always easy choices for folks who want a phone finish that goes with anything, and Charcoal and Snow both fit that bill nicely. Those who want a more colorful design are left with Sky and Coral, and there's no doubt these two will come down to whether you prefer to keep things subtle or step more vivaciously into a new Pixel phone that makes a bold statement.