Summary The Motorola Razr (2023) offers a budget-friendly option for those who want a flip phone design with modern smartphone features.

The phone comes in four different colors: Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, Summer Lilac, and Cherry Blossom, each with unique qualities and visual appeal.

Among the color options, Summer Lilac stands out with its vibrant purple hue, making it a great choice for those who want a phone with personality.

If you’re a fan of the Motorola Razr+ but don’t want to shell out close to $1,000, Motorola has another option worth considering. The Razr 40, previously released overseas, is coming to the United States as the Razr (2023). It still looks likely to be one of the best foldable phones around, but at a much friendlier $700 price point.

In addition to its Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and impressive battery, the Razr sports a stainless steel hinge and aluminum frame. Unlike its big brother, which is available in glass or vegan leather finishes, all variants of the Moto Razr are covered in eco-friendly fake leather. With four options, it’s time to consider which color you should buy.

Sage Green

If you’ve missed Sorta Sage from your Google Pixel 5, Sage Green might be your choice. It’s a deep bluish-green that is definitely an attractive option. I’m pleased that Motorola managed a green color that doesn’t appear olive drab. In addition, the color extends to the stainless steel hinge and aluminum frame for a seamless look.

The vegan leather ensures that the Moto Razr will not be plagued by fingerprints, regardless of which color you choose. Because there's no black variant offered on the Moto Razr, Sage Green is the closest you’ll get to a professional, sleek look without the aid of a case. If most of your time is spent in the boardroom or the ballroom, Sage Green might be your best bet.

Vanilla Cream

It appears Motorola split the traditional black and white colors between the Moto Razr+ and Moto Razr, with the less expensive version getting the Vanilla Cream colorway. It’s a subtle off-white that is true to its name, resembling the creamy hue we’ve seen on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold.

It’s a timeless look and well executed on the Moto Razr, with the stainless steel hinge featuring a touch of gold coloring — accenting the cream tone of the phone. If green isn’t your color and you usually buy a neutral-colored device, Vanilla Cream is the option for you.

Summer Lilac

Like Viva Magenta for the Razr+, Summer Lilac is the pop of color for the Moto Razr. It’s a saturated, vibrant purple that would be a great choice for anyone looking for a phone with personality. If you opt to carry your Razr round without a case, I think Summer Lilac is the best color.

On the steel hinge, the color is a darker, royal purple. It’s a gorgeous pigment, and I love the subtle contrast between the two shades. As with the other models, the vegan leather covers a significant portion of the phone, so you’ll notice how good the purple looks on the larger surface area.

Cherry Blossom

For the US release, Motorola added a fourth color to the Razr lineup. Cherry Blossom is a delightful pale blush pink that is similar to the Rose found on the Pixel 8. Unlike the other colors, the Cherry Blossom finish does not extend to the hinge. Instead, Motorola opted for a brushed silver look.

I was unsure about the color at first, but it has grown on me, and the company made the right choice not to tint the metal like the other variants — the soft pink would easily be overwhelmed by a darker version of the color on the frame. I also like it more on the vegan leather texture than I would on a smooth glass phone.

Which color should you buy?

I was close to picking the Sage Green as the color I would buy. It’s a great choice if you love green, but Summer Lilac won me over. It’s rare to see purple on a smartphone, and I’m happy to see Motorola implement it well. If you want your Moto Razr to stand out from the crowd, Summer Lilac will not disappoint.