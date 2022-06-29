Wires are the bane of the technology world. They make otherwise sleek and stylish technology look clunky and outdated, tethering these innovative devices to the past like a ball and chain. Fortunately, many recent smartphones have wireless charging functionality, and Motorola is starting to get with the program on more of its devices. While far from perfect, wireless charging has become an important feature that smartphone buyers are definitely interested in. Motorola hasn't added wireless charging to all the devices you might want, but it is making strides regarding wireless charging. So, which Motorola phones have wireless charging?

What is wireless charging?

For the uninitiated, wireless charging is the technology that allows a device, like a smartphone, to be charged without being plugged in. To avoid getting too technical, the technology usually takes the form of a pad or stand that can charge your device as soon as you place it on top of it. The charger and phone both have coils tuned to electromagnetic signals. The charger beams power a few inches, where the coil in your phone receives the signal and turns it back into power via induction. This is one of the reasons modern phones are glass or plastic, which doesn't interfere with the wireless signal, but it can almost always work through a case, as long as it doesn't have anything in between (like a credit card holder).

The primary standard for virtually every smartphone on the market is the Qi wireless charging, which uses inductive charging for up to four centimeters. Another standard is Powermap (PMA), but with the likes of Samsung, Motorola, Huawei, and others opting for Qi wireless charging, it's safe to assume that's what you'll be working with.

Does my Moto have wireless charging?

The list of modern Motorola phones that offer wireless charging is, tragically, quite short. As we'll discuss later, Motorola hasn't been as enthusiastic about the technology as the likes of Samsung and Apple, which is somewhat expected from a company that focuses primarily on mid-tier and budget devices. Still, there are a few modern Motos that will let you charge without plugging in, which helps make them some of the best Motorola phones of all time. These are currently the Motorola phones that offer wireless charging:

Moto Edge+ (2022)

Moto Edge+ (2020)

Like we said, it's a short list compared to other providers. However, Motorola isn't new to the wireless charging game. In fact, the company was an early entry into the technology, with a wide range of now-defunct devices sporting the technology. Here are a few discontinued Motorola phones that have wireless charging:

Moto X Force (2015)

Droid Turbo 2 (2015)

Moto Maxx (2014)

Droid Turbo (2014)

Droid MAXX (2013)

Nexus 6 (2014)

Will my Moto at least support fast charging?

Because it's slower and less efficient than wired charging, wireless charging remains more of a novelty than an outright convenience. When it comes to charging convenience, you really want to know if your phone will support fast charging, which substantially cuts down on wait times and keeps your phone working for longer.

Luckily for you, Motorola is more committed to fast charging than wireless charging, offering some of the fastest charging on the market for budget phones. Most notably, the Moto G60s offers 50W charging on its 5,000 mAh battery, claiming it can charge for only 12 minutes and provide up to 12 hours of usage.

Other Motorola devices are not as impressive, but that doesn't mean they aren't fast. The Moto Edge+ allows for 30W charging (faster than Google Pixels), the Moto G Power allows for 15W charging, and the Moto G Stylus 5G allows for 10W charging.

Why is Motorola lagging?

Motorola phones aren't as prolific in the wireless charging discussion. Instead, the company has carved out a solid niche as a budget smartphone producer, and the best way to save money on smartphones is to do away with the more novelty features like wireless charging.

However, the wireless charging boom has been around for a few years, so why is Motorola still lagging behind on the technology? Perhaps it's looking toward the future. There is a partnership between Motorola and GuRu Wireless, which aims to perfect remote wireless charging capabilities. According to Guru Wireless, remote wireless charging is the ability to charge a device not only while not plugged in, but also at a distance of 10 to 30 feet. The technology is ambitious, to say the least. Still, if Motorola can get it to actually work on its phones before anyone else, the smartphone company could leapfrog standard wireless charging.