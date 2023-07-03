In the category of flip phones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has gone largely unopposed in the United States, but Motorola is looking to change that with the Moto Razr+. With this version of the Razr, Moto no longer relies on nostalgia. The design breaks free from earlier iterations in an attempt to be a legitimate alternative to the Z Flip 4. It features an impressive spec list headlined by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a stunning 3.6-inch pOLED 144Hz external display.

Unlike the Galaxy Flip 4, Moto hopes you’ll be able to use the external display of the Razr+ for games, full-text responses, and an array of apps. Motorola also didn’t forget the importance of the internal display, as the Moto Razr+ unfolds to reveal a 6.9-inch 165Hz pOLED panel.

For its newest premium foldable, Moto offers three colors: Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta. If you’ve decided to give the Moto Razr+ (2023) a try, let’s take a look at what color you should go for.

Infinite Black

Source: Motorola

If you intend to use your Moto Razr+ for business, Infinite Black is your best option. And despite the Gorilla Glass Victus rear of the Razr+, I wouldn’t worry about fingerprints on the black finish. Unlike the piano-black coloring we’ve seen on other devices, Moto breaks up the black pattern on the Razr+ with a sandstone effect, giving the phone a textured look while avoiding the smudge-fest that black phones turn into.

Moto pulls the black coloring along the aluminum rails of the Razr+ for a uniform look. If classy, sleek, and professional is your look, the Infinite Black does not disappoint.

Glacier Blue

Source: Motorola

If Darth Vader isn't your style hero, but you don't want to stand out too much, the Glacier Blue on the Moto Razr+ might be your choice. It's a soft blue that looks just as icy as the name suggests. Unlike some pale powder blues we've seen before, Glacier Blue seems to pull in a little green. Thankfully, it's not saturated enough to infringe on sea foam, and it's a clean color choice if you are looking for something lighter. Like the Infinite Black colorway, the blue coloring extends to aluminum for a consistent look.

The Glacier Blue Razr+ variant also features Gorilla Glass Victus and has a matte finish to avoid the collection of fingerprints. You get to enjoy all the premium benefits of a glass back without the downsides of smudges and paw prints.

Viva Magenta

Source: Motorola

It’s hard to deny the appeal of Viva Magenta. It’s the brilliant hue I wanted Samsung to give us on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it wasn’t meant to be. It’s not new to Motorola — we’ve seen it featured before on last year’s Moto Edge 30 Fusion and Pantone’s Color of the Year. It’s a deep, vibrant red that will be a conversation starter every time you pull it out.

Unlike the other two colorways, Viva Magenta features a Vegan leather back. In addition to adding a bit of texture, the different back material saves weight — four grams. You also don’t have to surrender premium features like wireless charging. Moto again adds matching coloring to the aluminum for a striking effect from any angle.

Which Moto Razr+ color should you choose?

I understand this is where I should highlight how color choice is subjective, and you should choose the color that speaks to you the most. I’m not going to do that. You should run, not walk, to order the Viva Magenta and consider it a job well done. Dare to be bold, and see your life immediately improve. Your friends and colleagues know you always choose a black phone or another plain color — now they will see a more interesting individual, perhaps even with a hint of mystery. If you want to be a pedestrian, the other choices are for you. If you want to be extraordinary, you know what to do. (Just don't forget to cover your new phone with one of the best cases out there.)