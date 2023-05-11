Google has made a return to the tablet arena with the Pixel Tablet, the first self-branded option since the disappointing Google Pixel Slate launched in 2018. The new Pixel tablet has a 10.95-inch LCD display with a 2560x1600 resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio, with a body that weighs in at about 493g and measures just 8.1mm thin.

It's powered by the Google Tensor G2 chipset just like the new Pixel 7a and the older Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and it's constructed with a nano-ceramic coating that feels a lot like real porcelain. Instead of a glossy sheen, the Pixel Tablet has a matte finish that should show fewer fingerprints and smudges when handled.

Google offers its Pixel Tablet in three colors: Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose (only available in the U.S. region). These colors extend to the Charging Speaker Dock that's included with each Pixel Tablet, giving you a matching (and very useful) accessory right out of the box. Let's take a look at what makes each color special and why you might want to pick one or the other.

Source: Google Google Pixel Tablet Google's return to tablets Google's new Pixel Tablet is available in Porcelain and Hazel colors everywhere, with a third Rose option for those shopping in the U.S. region. It has a matte finish, it's powered by the Tensor G2 chip, and it has a 10.95-inch display with QHD+ resolution. $499 at Google Store

Porcelain Pixel Tablet

Source: Google

Google has never before used the Porcelain color for its phones or tablets, but that changes now. Like the new Pixel Fold phone, you can get the Pixel Tablet in this off-white color. It's not nearly as brilliant as the Snow color we've seen from Google, with a much softer tone with quite a bit of beige mixed in. This should show few fingerprints and smudges, especially with that matte finish that actually feels like real porcelain.

The included dock, however, looks suspiciously a lot like the one that's paired up with the Rose colorway, which could irk some who want a more direct match. This will likely be the default color for most people thanks to its fitting in just about anywhere.

Hazel Pixel Tablet

Source: Google

While the lighter colors usually do a better job of hiding fingerprints, true stains will be harder to find on something like the Hazel colorway. If you're often handing your tablet off to your kids, this might be the way to go. Hazel is usually a greenish-brown color (or vice versa), and that's what we have here. It's a more understated look that likely won't draw as much attention.

The included dock matches the Hazel color quite nicely, and those who prefer a complete setup with the same colorway should love this option. If you're buying outside of the U.S., Hazel and Porcelain are your only options, no doubt making it much easier to decide.

Rose Pixel Tablet — U.S. exclusive

Source: Google

Those who are shopping for a new Pixel Tablet in the U.S. will find a third color option: Rose. This shade is easy on the eyes and should hide fingerprints, though dirt and stains will adhere much easier than with a dark color. This is sort of like the Sand color we saw for the Pixel 3, and it is a lot like the Porcelain color albeit with more pink mixed in. This is the first time that Google has offered this shade.

The Rose version comes with an included dock that matches the color, giving you a uniform setup whenever you want to charge the device or listen to music. Having an extra color to choose from is always nice, but it's a shame that it's only available in one region.

Which color will you choose for your Pixel Tablet?

It's great to see Google return to the tablet game, and we're excited to see how the Pixel Tablet compares to the current stock of great Android tablets. Those shopping for a new Pixel Tablet outside the U.S. have just the Porcelain and Hazel colors to choose from. The lighter Porcelain color is a first for Google, with a soft look that should be great for hiding fingerprints.

If you are handing your tablet off to younger users (or you are prone to handling your devices with dirty hands), a darker color like Hazel might be preferred, as it won't be as easy to stain. And if you are shopping in the U.S., a third Rose color is also available. It looks a lot like Porcelain, albeit with more pink mixed in.

Docks are included with each tablet, and it looks as though Google nailed matching up the colors for Hazel and Rose. The Porcelain version, at least from the images we've seen, looks to have the same dock as the Rose color, which doesn't quite match up as nicely for the off-white shade.