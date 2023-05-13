Google began experimenting with the folding form factor in 2019, and it's now been fully realized with the announcement of the Pixel Fold. This folding phone represents a new challenger to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Oppo Find N, and we're expecting it to make a run at the overall best Android phones currently available.

The Pixel Fold looks much like you'd expect if you've seen other Pixel phones. It has an abbreviated camera bar on the back over a glossy glass panel, and on the front, there's a 5.8-inch OLED screen with 2081x1080 resolution. Of course, the big difference with the Fold is the hinge that fastens the two halves together, resulting in a 7.6-inch main screen with a 6:5 aspect ratio when unfolded. This main display has an OLED panel and a 2208x1840 resolution, with up to 1,450 nits brightness at peak HDR.

Since this is the first generation of the Pixel Fold, there aren't any color favorites like you might see with the new Pixel 7a, which has gone through numerous generations and color options. Instead, Google is offering the Pixel Fold in just two colors — Obsidian and Porcelain — which should make your decision a whole lot easier. And for those who can't decide or don't have a coin to flip, we can take a closer look at both designs to help you decide which is best.

Obsidian Pixel Fold

Source: Google

Like the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro that we tested and reviewed late last year, the Pixel Fold is available in an Obsidian colorway. It's significantly darker than the Charcoal color that's available for the Pixel 7a, with a single shade throughout the phone for a uniform look. The glossy finish over the dark color will likely show fingerprints more than the lighter Porcelain color, but those with dry hands and a cleaning cloth shouldn't have an issue. Nevertheless, if you're like me and hate seeing smudges anytime you pick up your device, the lighter color might work better.

The edging and the camera bar's aluminum are tinted to (almost) match the rest of the phone, but it still provides a nice offset that's especially noticeable when the light catches the metal. The Obsidian hue will probably be the more popular choice for professionals or anyone who simply likes to keep their phone low-key when going about their daily business.

Porcelain Pixel Fold

Source: Google

If you're looking to go completely new with your next Google phone, the Pixel Fold is available in a Porcelain color. This is the first time Google has offered this color for its phones, and it's also making its way to the new Pixel Tablet. And although, at first glance, it looks similar to the Snow finish we've seen in the past, it has a darker white tone with considerably more beige mixed in. It reminds me a lot of an off-white bone color, and it should appeal to those who like lighter shades without going all-in on a white that will sear your retinas when it catches the light.

Like the Obsidian version, there's just one shade of the color throughout the phone, offset by a tinted aluminum camera bar on the back and aluminum edging around the rest of the device. The glossy finish shouldn't show as many fingerprints thanks to the lighter color, which will no doubt appeal to those who can't stand seeing their phone all smudged up.

Which Pixel Fold color will you choose?

You might be disappointed if you were hoping for a wide variety of colors for your new Pixel Fold, but Google has reined it in with just the Obsidian and Porcelain options. We might see more outspoken shades for future generations, but for now, you're going to have an easier choice to make.

The Obsidian option is better for professionals who want their phone to match the rest of their attire, but there's a good chance it will show fingerprints to a higher degree than the lighter Porcelain. On the other hand, the Porcelain version will make more of a splash when pulled out, and it should be better for those who hate seeing smudges and oily marks on their device.