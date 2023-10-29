Fans of the pure Android experience have something new to get excited about this month, with Google's new Pixel 8 Pro making its debut. The Android maker's latest flagship smartphone packs in a new Tensor G3 chip focused on delivering a whole new set of machine-learning features to produce even more incredible photos and let you edit your snaps as never before.

It's already topped the list of this year's best Android phones, and it carries a price tag that means you'll probably want to hold onto it for a few years. Google has made that even more compelling with an unprecedented promise of seven years of Android updates and seven years of spare parts.

It's also an elegant enough smartphone that you may not want to hide it away in a case all the time, making picking the right color even more important. It's pretty clear that Google considers the Pixel 8 Pro a more "serious" phone, so it doesn't offer quite the same fun color range as the Pixel 7a. However, Google has still changed things up this year over the Pixel 7 Pro with some unique and interesting options — and what's even more fun is that Google has also released new Pixel Buds Pro colors to match.

Obsidian Pixel 8 Pro

Source: Google

Of all this year's Pixel colors, the Obsidian Pixel 8 Pro is probably the least surprising. While it's basically a rehash of the same-named color from last year's Pixel 7 Pro, it comes across with a very different look thanks to the new matte back glass on this year's flagship Pixel phone.

Obsidian has always been a serious and neutral color for those who prefer a more professional look, just like basic black won't clash with anything. However, the new back glass gives it an even more refined and classy appearance than the shinier Obsidian Pixel 7 Pro. Plus, it's not a fingerprint magnet, giving you one less reason to slap your phone in a case, although if you prefer the glossier look, there are plenty of transparent Pixel 8 Pro cases to choose from that will show off your phone's finish while adding a layer of protection.

In addition to being the only truly neutral color in this year's lineup, there's one other reason you may want to opt for Obsidian — it's the only color available for the 1TB version of the Pixel 8 Pro, at least for now.

Porcelain Pixel 8 Pro

Source: Google

Last year's Snow Pixel 7 Pro has been superseded this year by Porcelain. It's a color you'll be familiar with from the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold. It's the first time this color has appeared on a mainline Pixel phone, but it was also somewhat inevitable as it seems to be Google's 2023 version of white.

Nevertheless, it's an off-white that's a bit less neutral than the Snow and White finishes found on its predecessors — it's more of a light or pale champagne. Thankfully, it's not too saturated, so it will blend reasonably well into the background for those who prefer a brighter look that won't clash with their wardrobe or other accessories. As with Obsidian, the matte glass also helps give it a much more refined and classy look that, in this case, embraces its warmth; we're not convinced Porcelain would look nearly as attractive on the Pixel 7 Pro's glossier back.

Bay Pixel 8 Pro

Source: Google

Finally, Google is adding a fun splash of color with Bay — a slightly cryptic name that belies the bright, vibrant, and saturated blue that makes up this colorway.

While rumors suggested that Google would go with Sky for the blue Pixel 8 Pro, we don't think that name would have done justice to what we ended up with. Bay comes with few preconceived notions of what its blue should look like, and that's a good thing as this shade is as unique in its own way as the Really Blue Pixel XL and Oh So Orange Pixel 4.

Bay is a delightful change from the Lemongrass Pixel 7 Pro, which was undersaturated to the point where it never felt like it made much of a statement. On the other hand, the Bay blue is a vibrant pop of color from Google in a year that's been dominated by weak pastels and bland darks from Apple and Samsung.

It's a stark and richer contrast to Google's Sea Pixel 7a, the first time in a while that Google leaned back into the blues. However, that was a muted blue that's only outdone in blandness by Apple's new blue iPhone 15 — a shade that's so ridiculously undersaturated it could be easily mistaken for silver or white.

A versatile set of colors

It's been a bland year for colors across most high-end smartphones. Thankfully, Google has doubled down on Bay, which is as close to perfectly balanced as this shade of blue can be. There's little doubt that if you want a fun and unique color for your Pixel 8 Pro, Bay is the one to get, and it may even be enough to tip the scales and have you join Team Pixel if you're shopping for a new smartphone.

Sadly, it's also your only option if you're looking for a splash of color. If blue isn't your thing, you'll be left with only the two relative neutrals to choose from. There's not much to say about Obsidian other than that it looks better on the Pixel 8 Pro's matte glass than on last year's shinier Pixel 7 Pro, so it's worth another look, even if you weren't a fan of that shade before. It's also your only option if you want a 1TB Pixel 8 Pro.

While it's not what we'd call colorful, Porcelain is a cozy alternative to the previous white versions, with just enough saturation to make it feel much warmer without too much contrast. It's perhaps the most homey and comfortable color for this year's Pixel 8 Pro. While Bay stands out and Obsidian just kind of sits there, Porcelain blends in.