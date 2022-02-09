Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy Tab S8 series later today at the Galaxy Unpacked event that's scheduled to start from 10 AM ET or 7 AM PT, putting an end to months of leaks and rumors surrounding them. Despite waning consumer interest, the Galaxy S series is among the most popular Android flagships and represents the best of what Samsung has to offer. If the Galaxy S22 series has caught your attention, you can watch its official launch live right from the comfort of your couch.

Like every year, the company will be live streaming the Galaxy Unpacked event for your viewing pleasure. In fact, you can watch the Galaxy S22 launch event in the metaverse at Samsung's blockchain-powered Decentraland virtual space. However, if you are not too fond of virtual reality, you can watch the live stream on YouTube on any device of your choice and from anywhere in the world. As mentioned above, the event starts at 10 AM ET or 7 AM PT. You can find the start time in your time zone here.

The company will be live streaming the event on Twitter and other social media channels, too, and we will link to them once they are live.

If rumors are anything to go by, Samsung has some significant changes in store for its Galaxy S lineup this year, including a possible merger of the S and Note brand with the Note S22 Ultra. The phone should mark a return of the S Pen and offer some notable new features. The company has also teased major improvements to the low-light imaging and video performance of the devices.

