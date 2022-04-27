Five Nights at Freddy's is a series created by Scott Cawthon where a happy accident turned into a successful idea based on criticism of a previous game, Chipper & Sons Lumber Co.'s mascot character. Players felt the main character (beaver) looked eerily like a scary animatronic, and so Cawthon was inspired to create a survival horror series themed around murderous animatronics. Starting with the first game in 2014, Five Nights at Freddy's has seen tremendous success in the following years with plenty of sequels. Amazingly enough, these games have such a cult following that they've inspired many spin-offs and fan-developed titles, where the lore just keeps on growing.

Seeing that many of these games are available on the Play Store, we here at Android Police have compiled a guide for newcomers to help navigate this classic occult series. We've also carefully narrowed down the list to focus on the mainline games while selecting the most suitable order to play them in.

Chronological order versus release order

Knowing where to start is a daunting experience when the release order doesn't match the story's chronological order. However, you should prioritize the series release order over the chronological (story) order since it is easily the best way to see how the mechanics evolve from game to game.

1. Five Nights at Freddy's

The first release easily tops the list of where to start. Developers are always finding ways to bait the hook to catch the fish. We, as the consumers, are the fish. The first game is the intended bait, and it has done well to keep reeling in more fish. Fortunately, the best version (remastered port of the PC version) is the available version on the Google Play Store. In contrast, the original mobile release of FNaF had such stilted animations that it ruined the horror atmosphere, especially in jump scare scenes — thankfully not the case anymore.

Homicidal animatronics prowl at night, making it challenging to perform your new night security guard job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. You're stuck in the camera system room, and the electricity has limited use each night. So your eyes, the camera footage, and the security doors are your only weapons against these animatronics. Your job is to always be on watch to track down each enemy's location — if you lose sight of them, it's the end of the line for you.

2. Five Nights at Freddy's 2

The second installment of the Five Nights at Freddy's is very similar to the first game while existing as a remaster (same as the first game). The quality for animation improvements and gameplay is similar to the previous remastered title, ensuring a seamless transition from the first installment to the second with quality remastered graphics.​​​​​​​

The gameplay resembles the first iteration, but you'll have more tools at your disposal this time around. You're still on camera duty, but if you mess up at your job, your last line of defense is to fool any infiltrating animatronics using your new Freddy Fazbear head disguise. How well you keep tabs on the game's animatronics will ultimately decide your fate.

Note: The third and fourth installments of Five Nights at Freddy's are next on our list. If you want the best transition and evolution for the gameplay, we recommend playing through Five Nights at Freddy's 3 first. On the other hand, if you are looking for a challenge and a new frightful experience, jump to Five Nights at Freddy's 4 instead.

3. Five Nights at Freddy's 3

Five Nights at Freddy's 3 is set thirty years later after Freddy Fazbear's Pizza closed down. Now you work for a horror-themed attraction where the owners took great inspiration from the gruesome events in the first two games. Only one animatronic can kill you this time, and the others are phantoms that can cause gameplay interference. Depending on how many mini-games you've completed, you can reach a good or a bad ending.

4. Five Nights at Freddy's 4

In Five Nights at Freddy's 4, you play the role of a child trapped inside a bedroom as they try to defend themselves from what lurks in the shadows. This time you're provided a flashlight to ward away the sinister animatronic 'Nightmares' who prey on your fears and life.

Unlike the previous games that relied mainly on camera footage to survive the night, sound and auditory cues have been added to the mix, which results in a slight difficulty spike.​​​​​​​

5. Five Nights at Freddy's: Sister Location (FnaF 5)

The fifth installment in the Five Nights at Freddy's series, Sister Location, takes place at Fazbear Entertainment's sister company that rents out animatronics for children's parties. This entry shakes the formula up by doing away with the previous confined-to-a-room survival gameplay; instead, you'll now move room-to-room to follow narrative objectives each night. Post-death mini-games make a return, where completion grants access to a secret Night 5 level that pays homage to the first two games.

6. Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator (FnaF 6)

Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator marks the end of the first arc. This entry combines familiar survival horror elements and new business simulation gameplay while you're working as a Freddy Fazbear's restaurant manager. Multiple endings are also featured, resulting in a good bit of replayability.

7. Ultimate Custom Night (Optional)

Picking up this entry isn't a priority since it's not considered canon to the series. Originally it was planned as DLC (downloadable content) for Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator, but it was later decided it would launch as a standalone game.

In this title, you can choose up to 50 animatronics (59 in total), set a difficulty level, pick an office, and buy power-ups to help survive the night. The world is your super scary oyster in this particular release.

8. Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted

Help Wanted is a mobile port of a virtual reality title by Steel Wool Studios; note that this version doesn't include all mini-games since it's a port without any VR components, so some mechanics were excluded since they won't work without VR. However, this game still makes our list since it ties gameplay and story from the earlier installments and leads into a new arc with Fazbear Entertainment.

After the series of unfortunate events in the previous games, Fazbear Entertainment is back at it again to salvage its reputation. One final push to convince players of Fazbear's newest virtual game that all the events leading up until now are a total lie.

This concludes our guided list that details the best games to play in the FNaF series on Android and in what order. Hopefully, this post congeals your interest in Cawthon's Five Nights at Freddy's popular collection to leave you to experience the developing gameplay and lore from the creator's eyes.

