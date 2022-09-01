It's been just under a month since OnePlus revealed its newest flagship, and now, we know exactly where and when it's coming to North America. The OnePlus 10T is up for pre-order now ahead of its arrival on store shelves at the end of September. If you've had your eye on this phone, you'll want to pre-order soon. OnePlsu is taking a page out of Samsung's book, offering storage and RAM upgrades to anyone who picks up the phone before launch.

OnePlus 10T pre-order deals

Although the OnePlus 10T isn't set to go up on store shelves until September 29th, pre-orders are open starting today through Amazon, Best Buy, and the company's website.

OnePlus

If you're looking to buy a OnePlus phone, you can't go wrong picking it up direct. The company offers a free storage and RAM upgrade for the OnePlus 10T, meaning buyers can grab the version with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for just $650. The standard version only includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, making this a pretty sweet deal overall. You'll need to pre-order before September 8th to join in on this promotion, so if you're interested, don't hesitate.

For those pre-ordering after September 8th, OnePlus is including some free accessories with every purchase of the 16GB/256GB model. Buyers can choose between a free protective case or an 80W car charger, though you'll have to pay full price for the phone itself. This deal is active from September 8th to September 28th.

Buy OnePlus 10T at OnePlus

Amazon

Amazon is matching the OnePlus 10T upgrade deal, offering the 16GB/256GB version for the same price as the 8GB/128GB model. Unlike OnePlus, however, these prices will be active from today until the pre-order window closes on September 28th. If you miss out on the window through the company's direct online store, Amazon is a great alternative.

Buy OnePlus 10T at Amazon

Best Buy

Like Amazon, Best Buy currently offers the 16GB/256GB variant for just $650 if you place your pre-order before September 29th. Once the phone launches to the general public, you'll have to pay full price.

Buy OnePlus 10T at Best Buy

OnePlus 10T carrier compatibility

The company has confirmed which networks the OnePlus 10T supports in North America. It's good news for any US-based buyers, as the phone is certified to support 4G and 5G networks on T-Mobile, Verizon, and — for the first time ever — AT&T. This year's OnePlus 10 Pro, the company's previous flagship phone, didn't support AT&T's 5G network. Thankfully, that's changed for this release.

For Canadian buyers, you'll have to settle for Bell or Telus as your 5G carrier. Although the OnePlus 10T will work on Rogers and Freedom over 4G, you won't have support for faster speeds.

Here's the complete list of carrier compatibility in the US and Canada: