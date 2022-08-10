Before you buy Samsung's latest watches, let's make sure you get the best deal on it

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are officially here and officially two of the best Android smartwatches to date. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a complete departure from the Watch 4 Classic, ditching the more traditional look for a tougher titanium housing and a 45mm touchscreen protected by Sapphire Crystal Glass. A 580mAh battery will supposedly keep your watch alive for up to 3 days between charges, but these improvements have bumped the price to a whopping $450.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 5 got the same Sapphire Crystal Glass as the Watch 5 Pro, a battery bump that should see it get up to 50 hours on a single charge, and a refined curvature to increase skin contact (and thus improve health tracking accuracy). In addition, the Watch 5's much more reasonable starting price of $280 makes it a quite tantalizing upgrade, especially with the pre-order deal Samsung is running.

Samsung

As the manufacturer, Samsung is especially motivated to get you into a new watch ASAP. So Samsung's pulled out an irresistible trade-in offer: You can get a guaranteed $75 trade-in for any smartwatch in any condition. The Watch 4 will net you a $145 trade-in, the Watch 3 gets $150, and the Watch 4 gets $160 towards a Galaxy Watch 5.

If you opt for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, those trade-in values go up across the board, but with the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic topping the list at $240. Granted, that still leaves you paying at least $210 after trading in a watch you bought a year or less ago for $350.

Both Watches can also get a Samsung Duo Wireless Charger for free, letting you charge both your watch and phone wirelessly on the same sleek pad. Of course, you can save more when you pre-order a Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4, too, but if you're reading this, chances are you're happy with the Android phone you already have.

Amazon

Like Samsung, Amazon offers the Samsung Duo Wireless Charger (2022) with the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro, so long as you remember to add both to your cart. Unfortunately, Amazon isn't offering trade-in incentives like Samsung's. However, you can sell anything on Amazon to help offset the cost, be it a watch, a phone, a tablet, or something entirely unrelated to tech.

Best Buy

Best Buy's trade-in values for smartwatches are absolutely laughable, but if you're a frequent Best Buy shopper, buying the watch outright there might still be worth it. The retailer is throwing in Best Buy gift cards, $40 for the Watch 5 and $60 for the Watch 5 Pro, which you can then use towards other purchases later on — like during Black Friday in a few months.

AT&T

AT&T only sells the LTE models of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, and you must carry a data line for the watch. This means watches here (or at any carrier) will be more expensive, but they'll also have the added functionality of being able to take calls and texts when you're away from your phone.

The deal AT&T is offering is a His & Hers deal: if you buy one Galaxy Watch 5 or 5 Pro, you can get up to $430 off a second one, provided at least one of the watches is a new line. That said, this all goes on an installment plan, so you'll get that $330-$430 back as bill credits over 36 months rather than a one-time rebate. If you want to swap watches or carriers in that time, the rest of the bill credits don't happen, and you have to pay off the balance.

While AT&T offers trade-in, the values are atrocious, especially if you try to trade in an old phone to help offset the costs.

Verizon

The Big Red Checkmark is more generous with its trade-in, offering up to $180 even for non-Samsung and non-Apple watches like the Fossil Gen 5 LTE. Even older Samsung models like the Galaxy Watch Active are eligible for up to $180 in trade-in, whether it's the Bluetooth or LTE model. Best of all, these values appear to be the same whether you're buying the Watch 5 LTE or the Watch 5 Pro LTE.

Like AT&T, you are required to activate a data line on the Watch 5.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile has the best deal on a Galaxy Watch 5 LTE, as you'll be refunded $230 through bill credits over three years. This takes the Watch 5 LTE down to $100 for the 40mm and $150 for the 44mm, though you do have to pay for its data plan.

For the Watch 5 Pro, T-Mobile follows the AT&T model and makes the Pro buy one, get one free when you activate a new line for it. For each of these deals, the credits are doled out as bill credits for the next three years, so only go this route if you're in it — it being your carrier — for the long haul.

As more retailers stock the Watch 5 series, we'll keep an eye peeled for any new deals that pop up. For the time being, grab these pre-order offers while they last, or you might be waiting clear through to Black Friday before we see these kinds of discounts again.