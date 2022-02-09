The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is official after months of leaks. The phones are packed to the gills with high-end hardware and impressive cameras, with Samsung's four-year OS update promise acting like an icing on the cake. After all, there's a reason why Samsung sells millions of Galaxy S phones every year.

The lineup's popularity also means that Samsung has ensured the phones are available through all major retailers and carriers. What's even better is that all of them are offering some excellent pre-order deals, too.

If you are looking to pre-order or buy the Galaxy S22 series, check out the various US retailers and carriers you can get it from below.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series pricing and availability

All major carriers and retailers will start accepting Galaxy S22 pre-orders from today through February 24, with the devices going on sale beginning February 25, 2022.

Pricing for the unlocked Galaxy S22 variants is as follows:

Galaxy S22 — $799.99

Galaxy S22+ — $999.99

Galaxy S22 Ultra — $1,199.99

These are the prices for the base models of the phone, each with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. The good thing is that Samsung is only commanding an additional $50 to upgrade to the 256GB variant. On the S22 Ultra, the jump in storage will also get you 12GB RAM, while the other two models top out at 8GB.

Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 series

Samsung is the biggest Android manufacturer out there, which is why its devices are available across all major retailers and carriers. Unlike the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the phones are launching in almost all major markets worldwide, so you should be able to get your hands on one irrespective of where you live. Do note that certain storage and color models will only be available in selected countries.

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung

You can pre-order the Galaxy S22 series from Samsung's online store right away. As a pre-order bonus, the company will upgrade customers to the next available storage tier when purchasing the 128GB or 256GB variant of the phones (256GB only applies for the Ultra, though). Additionally, the company is offering up to $200 in credit for buying the Samsung Freestyle or the Galaxy Watch4. Lastly, Galaxy S22 series customers will be eligible to receive a 25% discount if they decide to buy the Tab S8 series.

The Red, Sky Blue, and Graphite Galaxy S22 Ultra color options are exclusive to the company's online store. Samsung's online store offers attractive trade-in prices for recent devices and 0% financing, so you are getting the same benefits as other retailers and carriers.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S22

From $800 at Samsung

Amazon

You can pre-order the Galaxy S22 series from Amazon, with shipments slated to begin from February 25. The only pre-order offer through the retailer is the bump in storage to the next available tier for all three models. Amazon has the Galaxy S22 and S22+ in Green, Pink Gold, Phantom White, and Phantom Black colors, while the Ultra ditches the pink shade for Burgundy.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S22

From $800 at Amazon

AT&T

Like Samsung, AT&T will also start accepting Galaxy S22 pre-orders today and begin selling them from February 25. The carrier is offering a limited-time deal to new and existing customers where they can trade in any Galaxy S, Note, or Z series device from any year and in any condition to get up to $800 off. This means you can get the Galaxy S22 for free, pay only $200 for the S22+, and $400 for the S21 Ultra over 36 months on any Unlimited plan.

Additionally, the carrier is giving up to 50% off on select Samsung accessories when you purchase any of the company's smartphones. Lastly, customers will be eligible to upgrade to the following storage tier for free until February 24.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S22

From $800 at AT&T

Best Buy

Best Buy has also started accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series from today. The retailer is offering a free storage upgrade, so you'll automatically be upgraded to the next available storage tier. Additionally, it is also bundling a $200 Best Buy gift card with qualified activation. You can also save an additional $600 if you trade in your existing phone.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S22

From $800 at Best Buy

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering up to $1000 off on the Galaxy S22 series on trading in selected devices for subscribers on an eligible Magenta Max or Sprint plan. On any other plan, you'll get up to $500 off. The discount will be applied via monthly bill credits over 24 months.

There's another BOGO offer where you can get up to $800 off on the second Galaxy S22 unit via 24 monthly bill credits on adding a new line on any plan.

Pricing for the Galaxy S22 series on the Un-carrier network starts as follows:

Galaxy S22: Starts at $33.34/month

Galaxy S22+: Starts at $41.67/month

Galaxy S22 Ultra: Starts at $50/month

The Galaxy S22 will be available in Green, Phantom Black, Pink Gold, and Phantom White colors, while the S22 Plus will be available in Green, Phantom Black, Pink Gold, and Phantom White. As for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, it will be available in Burgundy, Phantom Black, Green, and Phantom White colors in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants.

During the pre-order period, the Un-carrier is giving a free storage upgrade on the phones, and you can get the 256GB or 512GB variant at no additional cost over the 128GB or 256GB model.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S22

From $800 at T-Mobile

Verizon

Verizon has started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series from today, with the devices scheduled to be available in stores beginning February 25. The pricing for the lineup on the carrier's Device Payment plan is as follows:

Galaxy S22: Starts at $22.22/month for 36 months

Galaxy S22+: Starts at $27.77/month for 36 months

Galaxy S22 Ultra: Starts at $33.33/month for 36 months

As for offers, Verizon is offering up to $1000 in monthly bill credits if you trade in your existing smartphone and take a new line or switch to it.

There's also a BOGO (Buy One, Get One) offer where if you buy the Galaxy S22+, you get another one for free, though you again need to add a new line or switch to Verizon. Additionally, you get up to $1000 to pay off your existing phone. To customers on select eligible Unlimited plans, Verizon is giving up to $1000 in credit when they trade in an eligible smartphone.

Like Samsung, Verizon also offers a free upgrade to the next available storage tier and discounts on the Galaxy Tab S8+ to Galaxy S22 customers. This means you can buy the 256GB or 512GB storage version at the 128 or 256GB model's price. Lastly, you'll be eligible to receive a $130 discount on the Galaxy Tab S8+ if you buy any of the Galaxy S22 variants.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S22

From $800 at Verizon

US Cellular

UScellular has a pretty interesting offer where you can get the Galaxy S22 series or up to four lines for free with selected plans. The carrier will also automatically upgrade all pre-order customers to the next available storage when they purchase the 128GB or 256GB model. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy colors, while the other two models can be purchased in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold colors.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S22

From $800 at UScellular

