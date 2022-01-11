After months of delay, Samsung finally announced the Galaxy S21 FE at CES 2022. With the ongoing semiconductor shortage, it could be a bit difficult to get your hands on the cheapest S21 variant out there. If you have decided to buy the phone, you should check out the deals from various carriers and retailers to get it at the best price possible.

Find everything about the Galaxy S21 FE's pricing and availability across various retailers and carriers in the US below.

Where to buy

Depending on your preference, you can buy the Galaxy S21 FE from any major carriers in the US or directly through Samsung or retailers like Best Buy. Unlike the Pixel 6, you should not run into any stock issues here.

Samsung

You can buy the Galaxy S21 FE 5G directly from Samsung's online store in the US, which has the best deal by far irrespective of whether you decide to buy the unlocked or carrier variant. As a launch offer, Samsung is offering free Galaxy Buds Live or $100 instant Samsung Credit. Alternatively, you can upgrade to the Galaxy Buds Pro by paying an additional $30. Additionally, you will get four months of free YouTube Premium, three months of Spotify Premium, and six months of SiriusXM with the phone.

The phone is available unlocked for its official price of $699, with the 8GB RAM and 256GB model commanding an additional $70 premium. Samsung claims its online store offers the highest trade-in prices, with 0% financing also available. There's an option to pay for the phone in four weekly installments starting from $175. You can also directly purchase the AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, or US Cellular variant of the Galaxy S21 FE from Samsung's online store.

Buy at Samsung

Amazon

After Samsung, Amazon is offering the best deal on the Galaxy S21 FE. You can buy the unlocked variant of the device by paying $699 for the 128GB or $769 for the 256GB model in Lavender, Graphite, Olive, or White color. To sweeten the deal, Amazon is bundling a $100 gift card with it. You can also trade-in your old device, with the amount being added to your Amazon gift card balance.

Buy at Amazon

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the carrier and unlocked variants of the Galaxy S21 FE at the usual prices — $699 for the unlocked 128GB variant and $769 for the 256GB model. The phone is available in all colorways: Graphite, Navy, Olive, Lavender, and White. You will be eligible for a $100 Best Buy gift card with the unlocked model. Buying a carrier model will get you a $200 gift card which you can use towards your other purchases at the retailer.

You get a 14-day return period with your purchase, so you can always return the phone if you don't like it.

Buy at Best Buy

Carriers

Almost all carriers are offering a similar deal on the Galaxy S21 FE: up to $700 off in monthly bill credits. You will have to trade in an eligible device and must be on a qualified plan for this, though.

Verizon

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available for purchase through Verizon starting January 11 in Olive, Graphite, Lavender, and White colors. The base 128GB model starts for $23.33/month for 30 months, while the 256GB model will be available for $25.66/month for the same duration.

The carrier is offering up to $700 off on the phone if you trade in an eligible device and add a new line on select Unlimited plans. The discount is also applicable for existing customers who trade in a qualifying device. Most recent Samsung, Google, Apple, and Motorola devices launched in the last couple of years are eligible, so you should be covered.

Buy at Verizon

AT&T

AT&T also starts selling the Galaxy S21 FE 5G beginning January 11. For a limited time, the carrier is offering the device for as low as $15 per month over 36 months or for $20/month for the 256GB model. This offer is for well-qualified customers and does not require a trade-in. Do note that additional taxes, fees, and a $30/upgrade charge will be applicable.

Buy at AT&T

T-Mobile

The Un-carrier will offer up to $700 off on the Galaxy S21 FE if you trade in an eligible device and are on the Magenta MAX or Sprint Max plan. You will get a $400 discount via bill credits over 24 months if you are on any other plan. Additionally, you can get a second S21 FE unit for free via 24 monthly credits if you add a new line.

Buy at T-Mobile

US Cellular

You can get the Galaxy S21 FE 5G for free from US Cellular starting January 11, provided you switch to the carrier and take one of its select Unlimited plans.

