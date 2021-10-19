The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro announcement finally happened, and with pre-orders starting today, it won't be much longer until that shiny new phone is in your hands. As always, finding the right storefront to buy from can be a real challenge, especially as retailers and carriers through deals, bundles, and countless trade-in offers your way. That’s to say nothing of buying directly from Google, which as always, remains an option.

If you've already checked out both our Pixel 6 hands-on and Pixel 6 Pro hands-on and you're ready to fork over some cash, here are all of the ways to pre-order the Pixel 6.

Where to pre-order

If you're just after the phones — no pre-order bonuses, trade-in offers, or anything else — we've got you covered. Hit the store links below, or keep reading to check out what deals you can nab in exchange for older devices or payment plans.

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Amazon

The world’s largest retailer has both phones ready to ship on release day. You can grab the Pixel 6 for $599 or the Pixel 6 Pro for $899, both with 128GB of storage. While the smaller 256GB model is currently available, only the 128GB Pro is up for sale so far. We've seen some stock issues at other stores, but Amazon seems to be holding strong.

Google

It’s a Pixel phone, right? Buying directly from Google might be your best bet for getting it to ship as fast as possible — if you can get through the broken store interface, that is. You can buy both devices right now for their usual prices — $599 for the smaller model, $899 for the Pro — but if you have a device to trade-in, you can save up to $660 on the purchase of your device.

Here’s a selection of some recent popular devices worth trading in. These price ranges are for the smaller Pixel 6 — Google is offering higher different values when buying the Pixel 6 Pro.

iPhone 12 Pro Max - $308 - $633

iPhone 12 - $248 - $453

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G - $269 - $494

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G - $263 - $473

OnePlus 9 Pro - $307.50 - $445

LG Wing 5G - $87.50 - $175

Pixel 5 - $241 - $366

Pixel 4a 5G - $182.50 - $245

Pixel 4a - $112.50 - $165

Pixel 4 XL - $104 - $194

Pixel 4 - $96.50 - $159

Not too shabby, right? While you can probably make a little more cash by selling your phone, it's a whole lot easier to just send your device in directly to Google. Plus, pre-ordering an unlocked Pixel 6 nets you a free pair of Pixel Buds A-series.

Best Buy

It wouldn’t be a new gadget if it weren't coming to Best Buy. You can score a Pixel 6 or 6 Pro for the usual prices, with activation available through carriers or as a completely unlocked model. Unlike Amazon, Best Buy includes the same Pixel Buds A-series pre-order bonus as Google's storefront, without all of the headaches involving crashes and system errors.

B&H Photo

Believe it or not, B&H actually had its pre-order links up before Amazon or Best Buy. If you spot limited stock in other stores, it's a great way to snatch one up for yourself. Plus, those Pixel Buds are included here as well — though otherwise, no special deals or offers.

Carriers

Some of the best deals on recent flagship smartphones have come through carrier channels, as companies like AT&T and Verizon have tried to get consumers back to buying their phones directly through their cell providers. As expected, all three carriers a

AT&T

Pre-orders for both devices are up right now, but the best deals are exclusive to unlimited subscribers. AT&T will give you up to $700 off the Pixel 6 Pro with an eligible trade-in, bringing the price down as low as $6.67 per month on a 36-month installment plan. Those interested in the smaller model can score one for just $15 per month over 36 months, for a total of $540 — no trade-in required.

AT&T is also offering 50% off Google-branded accessories with the purchase of any Pixel device, now through November 18th. Pick yourself up a charger — you know, since one isn't included in the box — or one of those fancy new cases.

Verizon

Google’s original partner for the Pixel series may no longer have an exclusive contract, but that doesn’t mean it’s not offering some great deals. Verizon will grant you up to $700 off your new phone when activating a new line on a "Premium Unlimited" plan, or $350 off if you're upgrading — though you'll need to trade in a device to qualify. Most recent devices from Samsung, Apple, Motorola, LG, OnePlus, and Google fit the bill for this discount.

T-Mobile

Ah, the Un-carrier. If you’re a T-Mobile subscriber, you have a couple of options for pre-orders. If you trade in a qualifying device while on a Magenta Max, the smaller Pixel 6 is completely free, while the larger Pixel 6 Pro can be yours for as much as $900 off. You'll want to check out T-Mobile's website to see all applicable phones, but if you're an avid Android fan, you probably have one of these lying around the house.

