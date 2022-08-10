After months of leaks and rumors, Samsung's latest foldables are finally here. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 don't promise to reinvent the wheel, but each offers some massive quality-of-life improvements over last year's models. If you're interested in picking up either of Samsung's newest phones, knowing where to buy is pretty important — especially if you're looking for trade-in values or carrier deals to help bring those sky-high prices a little closer to the ground. Here's where you can pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

Samsung

As always, buying a Samsung phone directly from the company itself might be your best bet — especially if you have some older hardware to trade in. Samsung routinely offers some of the best trade-in values in the industry, making its online store the perfect place to pre-order.

If you're picking up a Galaxy Z Fold 4, the company is offering up to $1,000 in credit for eligible trade-ins. That said, don't get too excited — only Samsung's own Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Fold 2, and the still-new Galaxy S22 Ultra are eligible. If you're bummed out about not hitting a four-digit trade-in value, you can score a free Standing Cover with S Pen included — a must-have accessory for any ex-Note fans. Samsung is also offering the 512GB version at the same price as the 256GB version, though if you're looking for a terabyte of storage, you'll have to pony up.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, you can score up to $900 off on an eligible trade-in and a free ring or strap case. And just like with the bigger foldable, you can nab the 256GB Flip 4 for the price of the 128GB model.

These pre-order bonuses are only good through August 25th, so if you're on the fence, don't wait too long before making up your mind.

Best Buy

If you prefer to buy from a brick-and-mortar location — or, at the very least, pick up an online order from one — Best Buy might be your best bet.

For the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you can take $120 off the 512GB model when you pre-order. That deal alone brings the price down to $1,800, matching the 256GB variant. You'll also score a free case, just like if you order through Samsung directly. Trade-in offers and other deals will depend on which carrier you're buying through — or if you're buying unlocked — though you can save up to $900 with select Samsung and Apple devices.

The 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 is marked down by $60, matching the price of the cheaper 128GB model. Samsung's free case deal is also applicable here, as are the corresponding trade-in offers.

Amazon

As always, the world's biggest retailer is offering both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 on its website, with pre-orders starting today.

Unfortunately, neither phone comes complete with any bonuses or offers — if you're buying through Amazon, you're paying full MSRP.

Verizon

If you're a Verizon customer, the carrier is currently offering up to $800 off when you trade in an eligible device. Unfortunately, the only brands you'll find on this list are Apple and Samsung — and we're willing to bet most of our readers don't have an iPhone 11 sitting in a drawer. Still, if you do have some old hardware lying around, this offer is pretty compelling — especially for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, since its price is reduced to just a couple hundred dollars.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 4's higher price doesn't reduce the price quite as low, it's still a great deal. The same offers as the Flip 4 apply here: $800 off with qualifying trade-ins.

Verizon is also offering a couple of other deals, including $250 off a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic with your purchase. It's not the latest and greatest, but Samsung's 2021 wearables still rank among the best smartwatches you can buy right now. Meanwhile, if you're new to Verizon, you can save an additional $200 when you switch.

AT&T

AT&T is offering subscribers a free Galaxy Z Flip 4 when they enter a payment plan and trade in qualifying phones from Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, and others. It's one of the best trade-in deals for either of these phones, and if you're currently an AT&T subscriber, something you should definitely consider. You'll also score a free case when you pre-order.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is up to $1,000 off with a qualifying trade-in on an installment plan, lowering the price by over 50 percent. Samsung's free case deal also applies here.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile's best offer for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has nothing to do with trade-ins — it's all about activating a new Magenta MAX line. With a new activation, you can get a Flip 4 for free, all while keeping your older device. If you're already a Magenta MAX subscriber, a qualifying trade-in will get you the same deal. In both cases, you'll be on a 24-month payment plan, with the savings issued as monthly credits.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4, meanwhile, is $1,000 off with the same stipulations: activating a new line or trading in a device, with credits issued over 36 months.

For both phones, Samsung's free case and storage bump offers apply.

