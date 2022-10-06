Pixel Watch pricing starts from $350, so you'll want the best deal you can get

Google is finally dipping its toes into the wearable market with the Pixel Watch. The company's first wearable takes on the best Android smartwatches of 2022 with a polished design and an unmatched software experience. With a price of $350, the Pixel Watch is not cheap. But if you take advantage of various preorder offers out there, you can get the watch for a reasonable price. So, check out the best Google Pixel Watch preorder deals below to get the watch on your wrist sooner than later.

Google is taking preorders for the Pixel Watch starting today (October 6), with retail availability beginning on October 13. The watch will be available in the following countries:

US

Canada

United Kingdom

Ireland

Germany

France

Japan

Australia

Taiwan

Best preorder deals for the Google Pixel Watch

If you are in the US, check out the best Pixel Watch preorder deals you can take advantage of. The watch price starts from $350 for the Wi-Fi variant, with the cellular model costing $400.

AT&T

AT&T is running a BOGO offer for the Pixel Watch. So, if you buy one watch, you get another unit for free. The catch is that you must add a data line for each watch.

T-Mobile

At $350, the Pixel Watch is not cheap. But you can get the smartwatch at half the price from T-Mobile if you add a new line. The discount will be applied over 24 monthly bill credits.

Verizon

You can get the Pixel Watch for as low as $5/month on Verizon if you pair a new phone with your purchase. Or, if you trade in your existing smartwatch, you can get the watch for free.