Here are all the best deals from the best retailers for your new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

After plenty of teasers and months of leaks, Google's Pixel 7 series is finally official. With impressive cameras, brighter displays, and hopefully better battery life, these phones should easily make it to our list of the best Android phones of 2022. Google has nailed the balancing act with the Pixel 7, making the right upgrades and improvements. If you are looking to get your hands on the latest Pixels, check out the best Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro preorder deals to save some money on them.

Google started taking preorders for the Pixel 7 series immediately after the launch event on October 6. The phones go on sale beginning October 13. They will be available in the following countries:

US

Canada

United Kingdom

India

France

Germany

Denmark

Spain

Italy

Norway

Netherlands

Sweden

Japan

Singapore

Australia

Taiwan

Best preorder deals for the Google Pixel 7

In the US, the launch price of the Pixel 7 series is the same as the Pixel 6. The smaller Pixel 7 is available for $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro pricing starts from $899. The entry-level model ships with 128GB storage, though Google is also selling 256GB and 512GB configurations.

AT&T

You can get the Pixel 7 free from AT&T, provided you have a Pixel 4 or a newer phone available for trade-in. The offer is only applicable to existing subscribers of selected Unlimited plans. You can get the smaller Pixel in either 128GB or 256GB storage from AT&T.

Best Buy

Best Buy lets you trade in your old Android phone to save up to $400 on the Pixel 7 preorder. Plus, the retailer is bundling a $100 gift card that you can use towards your future purchases. Or use that gift card to buy some accessories and covers for your new Pixel.

Google Store

Trade in your old smartphone to save up to $750 on the Pixel 7. The trade-in value will vary depending on how old your phone is, though. Another reason to get the Pixel 7 from the Google Store is the $100 gift card that you can then use towards your future purchases from the store.

Target

Target's Pixel 7 preorder deal is not as enticing as others. You get a $100 gift card if you preorder the device, and that's about it. There's no trade-in offer that you can take advantage of here. But check out Target if you could not place your preorder early on the Google Store, Best Buy, or with your carrier due to the initial rush. The less-than-stellar deal means there will likely be less rush, and you should be able to get the Pixel 7 variant you want without much delay.

T-Mobile

You can get a Pixel 7 for free from T-Mobile if you trade in an eligible device. You need to be on the Magenta MAX or an equivalent Sprint plan to qualify for this offer. The credit will be adjusted with your bill over two years. You can also get the Pixel 7 for free if you add a new line on Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate, or Ultimate+.

Without any trade-in offers, you will have to pay $25/month over two years for the Pixel 7.

Verizon

Verizon will give you the Pixel 7 for free if you trade in your existing smartphone. The discount will vary depending on how old the phone you are trading in is, but the carrier is also accepting broken ones. You must be on a qualified Unlimited plan to claim this offer, though. You can get a second Pixel 7 unit for free if you are on an eligible plan. You can also score a $100 discount on the Pixel Buds Pro and get 20% off on select cases and screen protectors.

Best preorder deals for the Google Pixel 7 Pro

AT&T

AT&T is ready to shave $800 off the Pixel 7 Pro if you trade in a Pixel 4 or newer phone. That's some significant savings, though the offer is only for selected AT&T unlimited plans. And unlike on the Google Store, you can only get the Pixel 7 Pro with 128GB storage from the carrier.

Best Buy

If you trade in your existing Android phone for your Pixel 7 Pro preorder, you can knock $400 off its price. Best Buy is also throwing in a $200 gift card with the order, making the deal tempting. Apart from the Google Store, Best Buy is the only other retailer selling the Pixel 7 Pro with up to 512GB storage.

Google Store

Google's online store has the best preorder deal on the Pixel 7 Pro. You can trade in an eligible phone to get up to $750 off the phone. The enhanced preorder rates are available until October 22, so you have time to place your order. Google makes the deal even better by throwing in a $200 Google Store credit with your Pixel 7 Pro purchase.

Google's online store is also the only place from where you can get the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB storage.

Target

Like its Pixel 7 preorder deal, Target's Pixel 7 Pro preorder offer pales compared to other retailers. You only get a $200 Target gift card with your preorder.

T-Mobile

You can save up to $800 off on the Pixel 7 Pro, which will be adjusted over 24 monthly bill credits. You will have to trade in an eligible phone to get the discount, though. And if you are on the Business Unlimited Advanced, Ultimate, or Ultimate+ plan, you can get up to $600 off on the Pixel 7 Pro when you add a new line.

If you don't trade in any phone, you will have to pay $37.50/month over 24 months for the Pixel 7 Pro. Do note that T-Mobile is only selling the Pixel 7 Pro with 128GB storage.

Verizon

Verizon is running a BOGO (Buy One, Get One) offer on the Pixel 7 Pro. You can save up to $700 on the second unit if you are on a qualified Unlimited plan. And if you switch two lines to the carrier, you can get a $400 eCard. The carrier will also give you $100 off on the Pixel Buds Pro if you add them to the cart with your 7 Pro purchase.

If you switch to Verizon or add a new line, you can get up to $700 off on the Pixel 7 Pro for trading in your existing phone. As a bonus, Verizon is also offering a $200 eCard to new customers. Unlike AT&T and T-Mobile, you can get the Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB storage on Verizon. The 512GB configuration is exclusive to the Google Store.