Two months after Google announced it, the Pixel 6a is finally here — and we love it. It's the most powerful mid-range phone the company has produced yet, bringing the same high-performance Tensor chip from last year's flagships to one of the best affordable Android phones available today. It'll hit store shelves next week, but there's no need to wait — you can pre-order the phone at your retailer of choice starting today.

Google

It's a Google phone, right? Might as well buy it from the source. The Google Store offers the phone for $449 upfront, though you can opt for a 24-month payment plan at 0% APR. That's just $18.71 per month over the next two years. Google is also offering up to $300 in credit for trading in an older eligible device. Plus, you can get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series with your purchase — just add both items to your cart before checkout.

Buy Pixel 6a at Google

Pixel 6a - $449

Verizon

Verizon was Google's initial exclusive partner for the Pixel lineup, dating all the way back to 2016. While the company's phones are much more easily available these days, Verizon is still a close partner. Right now, you can grab the phone for $499 upfront, or opt for $13.88 per month over a 36-month payment plan. It's $50 more than the unlocked model, but this model supports 5G UWB on Verizon's network, something you won't get if you buy the cheaper variant.

Of course, the best part of buying through a carrier is the option to take advantage of some killer deals, and Verizon's discounts help make an affordable phone even cheaper. If you activate a new line on the carrier's 5G Start, Do More, Play, or Get More Unlimited plans, your Pixel 6a is completely free through bill credits issued over 36 months. For current customers, you can upgrade your line on any of those 5G plans and save $100 on the phone over 36 months. That brings the price down to just $11.08 per month.

Finally, if the Pixel Buds Pro have piqued your interest, you can also get $100 off your new pair of earbuds when you pick up the Pixel 6a.

Buy Pixel 6a at Verizon

Pixel 6a - $499

Best Buy

Best Buy carries Pixel 6a SKUs for Verizon, T-Mobile, and legacy Sprint customers, along with an unlocked model for AT&T subscribers and anyone else who wants to avoid carrier plans. Best Buy sells that unlocked variant for $449 upfront, the same price as everywhere else, as well as the Verizon 5G-specific version. There's also a Pixel 6a listing for AT&T priced at $470 upfront, though strangely, it's on its own page. Like Google, Best Buy is throwing in a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series at no charge.

Buy Pixel 6a at Best Buy

Pixel 6a - $449

Amazon

Although the listing might contain some misinformation regarding the Pixel 6a's wireless charging capabilities, that doesn't mean that Amazon isn't the perfect place to pick up the phone. You can grab the unlocked model for $449 upfront — just keep in mind that this isn't compatible with 5G UWB on Verizon.

Buy Pixel 6a at Amazon

Pixel 6a - $449

AT&T

AT&T announced it plans to carry the Pixel 6a in its stores, though it has yet to provide official pricing details ahead of the phone going up for pre-order on July 21st. We will update this space with cost and availability details as we receive them, though if Best Buy's pricing is any indication, expect to pay a little more than the unlocked model for AT&T's specific version.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile launched its product page for the Pixel 6a just in time for pre-orders to go live, and there are a couple of potential deals and discounts to take advantage of here. Just like with Verizon, you can get one for free if you sign up for a new line, with bill credits issued over 24 months. If you're a current customer, you can still save up to $300 on your upgrade by trading in an eligible device.

Buy Pixel 6a at T-Mobile

Pixel 6a - $449

UK, Europe, and India

As expected, the Pixel 6a isn't limited just to the US — it's coming to retailers around the globe. If you're shopping in the UK, check out the Google Store, as it offers a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series with every purchase and up to £200 cash back on eligible trade-ins. It might not be the latest and greatest Pixel Buds Pro, but it's hard to turn down a free accessory. If you aren't interested in trading in a device, Amazon also offers a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series with your purchase.

Buy Pixel 6a at Google UK

Pixel 6a - £399

Buy Pixel 6a at Amazon UK

Pixel 6a - £399

In Europe, the Google Store is your best bet for wide availability. You can grab one from your respective region below for €459.

Finally, the Pixel 6a marks Google's return to India, and — bonus — you don't even need to wait for a prolonged launch. The phone is up for pre-order right now through Flipkart for ₹43,999. That's about $550, a steep increase from the stateside cost. You can grab one using the link below.

Buy Pixel 6a at Flipkart

Pixel 6a - ₹43,999