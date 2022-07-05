All the best places to buy Amazon gift cards from Amazon.com to third-party retailers

Shopping for gifts isn't easy. You’re looking up great ideas online, shuffling through tons of products, and battling tough choices. But sometimes, the best gift is to let your loved ones choose what they want. Amazon gift cards are a good way to give them that luxury.

As impersonal as gift cards seem, they are timeless and present endless possibilities, since Amazon sells just about everything you can think of. So, if you're short on time and need a gift that doesn't scream "I picked this up this Chili's gift card at the gas station on the way here," an Amazon gift card is just about as easy to find, but still lets your friends and loved ones get something decent (besides a Mix and Match Fajita Trio).

Gift cards from Amazon.com

The easiest place to get an Amazon gift card is from the Amazon website. They come in preset $10, $25, $50, and $100 amounts, but you can create custom values from $1 to $2,000. If you're thinking of snagging one, visit Amazon.com and navigate to gift cards. You’ll be able to shop by occasion or card type and have the gift Card delivered via email, text message, or physically — you even have the luxury of printing and handing it out yourself.

Gift cards from third-party retailers

Aside from Amazon.com, you can get gift cards from almost anywhere. Amazon has over 400 participating retail stores that sell them. Follow the link to see the full list with popular names like 7-Eleven, Best Buy, GameStop, Office Depot, and Walgreens.

How to send a gift card online

Amazon eGift cards are by far the most convenient of the lot. Once you've decided on the details, what's left is to get the card and send it. Here's how:

1. Go to gift cards on the Amazon.com landing page.

2. Scroll down a bit to the Shop by card type options.

3. Choose eGift cards.

4. Select a design of your choice.

Amazon has a set of standard picture and animated designs, but you can also upload custom media.

5. Select an amount and the delivery method (email or text message).

While you can only send to one person via text message, email allows you to add up to 999 recipients.

6. Include a customized message if the default "Hope you enjoy this Amazon gift card!" doesn't sound creative enough for you.

7. Choose the number of gift cards to send to the recipients.

This option is only available when you have one receiver. If there is more than one email, it automatically sends one to each person.

8. Choose a delivery date, which can be anywhere from immediate to one year later for email deliveries.

Note that options 7 and 8 are limited to gift cards sent via email as you can only send one card to one person at a time via text message.

If you opt for physical gift cards instead of virtual ones, you'll be able to choose the amount, package design, and shipping location and have Amazon deliver them by mail. As far as designs go, you can choose between gift boxes, gift bags, mini envelopes, reveals, or greeting cards.

Any gift card purchased on Amazon.com will only be redeemable on the same platform. So, if you have people in foreign countries who shop on their respective Amazon websites, you may need to purchase cards specifically on those platforms. It’s also worth noting that you can’t return and or refund gift cards. But those caveats aside, Amazon gift cards are timeless (they never expire) and carry no fees, making them some of the best items to gift loved ones.

See Amazon gift cards