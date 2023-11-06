Steam is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, and ChromeOS, and each operating system stores the downloads folder in a different place. Depending on your platform, you may have to dig deep into your computer’s files to view, modify, or delete files in your downloads folder. So, if you switched operating systems and can't find your Steam games, we're here to help.

We show you where installed games are stored on all platforms, including all our favorite gaming Chromebooks. We also show you how to create new installation locations and move games between libraries. After checking your downloads folder, access your Steam games on Android through the Steam Link app.

What is Steam's default download location?

Steam has a default installation folder for every supported operating system. While this can be changed later, a fresh installation of Steam always has the same location.

Here is where you'll find the downloads folder for Steam on all platforms.

Steam's download folder on Windows

Steam's downloads folder on Windows is found at:

C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common

This file path is the same for all supported versions of Windows, including Windows 11 and 10.

Not all game files are stored here. Check C:\Users\username\Documents for additional game files. Be mindful of clearing your Documents folder in Windows, as you may inadvertently delete critical game files, including save games.

Steam's download folder on macOS

Steam's downloads folder on Mac devices is found at:

~/Library/Application Support/Steam/SteamApps/common

If you can't find your Library folder, copy the installation path above into the Finder app's Go to Folder field.

Steam's download folder on ChromeOS

Steam for ChromeOS is still in beta. This means that these instructions may not work on your Chromebook.

Steam's download folder on ChromeOS can only be accessed through command line inputs. We recommend familiarizing yourself with these before attempting to copy, share, or delete Steam files in ChromeOS.

Follow these steps to locate your download folder on ChromeOS:

Open Steam. Press Ctrl + Alt + T to open a Crosh terminal. Run vmc share borealis Downloads. Run vsh borealis.

There isn't a GUI. You'll access and modify Steam's download folder on ChromeOS through the command line.

Steam's download folder on Linux

Steam's downloads folder on Linux is found at:

~/.steam/steam/steamapps/common/

The method of accessing this folder depends on your Linux distribution. We recommend browsing your distribution's documentation if you can't find Steam's download folder.

How to quickly navigate to Steam's download folder

Regardless of your platform, you can skip trawling through folders by accessing your download folder directly through Steam.

Launch Steam. Right click any installed game in your Steam library. Hover your mouse over Manage from the drop-down menu. Click the Browse local files tab.

This takes you to the game's folders. Head back one step in the file explorer, and you will see folders for all your downloaded games.

This feature is unavailable on ChromeOS. The Browse local files tab exists, but you cannot click it.

You can also check how much space your download folder takes up by navigating to your Steam settings.

Launch Steam. Click Steam in the upper-left corner of your screen. Click Settings from the drop-down menu to open the Steam settings window. Click Storage from the list of options.

You can select different download folders from the drop-down box at the top of the window. The colored bar underneath the file path displays how much space elements of your downloads folder take up. This bar is divided into games, DLC, Steam Workshop content, and shaders.

Click the three-dot button next to the colored bar to open the Steam folder in your file manager. From here, you can navigate to your downloads folder.

How to create a new Steam library and move games into a new library

If you run out of storage space to install new games, add a fresh installation folder on a different drive. This can be to a new location on your hard drive (you'll need to partition it first) or an external storage device. When you have multiple installation folders, Steam prompts you for a location when installing games.

This option was found in the Downloads tab in previous versions of Steam.

Launch Steam. Click Steam in the upper-left corner of your screen. Click Settings from the drop-down menu to open the Steam settings window. Click Storage from the list of options. Click the drop-down menu at the top of your screen. This displays your default installation drive (for example, your Windows C drive) Click Add Drive. Navigate to a new drive. Create a new folder. Steam creates the necessary subfolders within this.

You can move existing games between folders without uninstalling them. Select a game in the Storage tab, then click Move in the lower-right corner of the window. We don't recommend performing this manually, as Steam may struggle to detect games moved outside the original folder.

Don't lose control of your Steam games

Whether handling multiple hard drives packed with games or experimenting with games on your ChromeOS device, you can use this guide to prevent the folder from spiraling out of control.

If you're keen to start gaming on a Chromebook, the selection of supported devices is slim. But if you're ready, follow our guide to install Steam on ChromeOS.