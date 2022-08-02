Android 13 may not be as much of a blockbuster of an update as Android 12 was. Still, it should bring a much-needed wave of stability and refinement to last year's newest elements while also introducing hair-raising behind-the-scenes changes for app developers. Whether you have your arms opened wide or are bracing for impact, we're working on getting answers as to when your phone or tablet will get Android 13.
As of August 1, we're still waiting for Google to distribute stable Android 13 images to its Pixel phones, as well as distributing generic images and updating the Android Open Source Project repository. Other Android manufacturers will be responsible for adapting the new software to their devices, which will take at least a couple of months. We'll update this article with target dates as they're announced and links to pertinent information.
In this initial draft of the list, we focus on brands and devices generally available in North America.
Asus
This Taiwanese tech brand offers beta programs for eager testers to try out new Android versions, but it hasn't been too quick to push them through to the rest of the user base.
ROG Phone
- ROG Phone 3
- ROG Phone 5
- ROG Phone 6
ZenFone
- ZenFone 7
- ZenFone 7 Pro
- ZenFone 8
- ZenFone 8 Flip
- ZenFone 9
Every update on this list hinges on this company. That's the core of it. If you don't want to wait, you can download the Android 13 beta now.
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 4a
- Pixel 4a (5G)
- Pixel 5
- Pixel 5 XL
- Pixel 5a
- Pixel 6
- Pixel 6 Pro
- Pixel 6a
Motorola
Once a Google property, the Lenovo-owned manufacturer has fallen from grace in the software department. It'll generally stick with two OS updates and two years of security patches for flagships and possibly one OS bump for other devices.
Edge/Razr
- Edge+ (2020)
- Edge (2021)
- Edge (2022)
- Edge+ (2022)
- Edge+ 5G UW (2022)
- Razr 5G
- Razr (2022)
Moto G
- Moto G 5G (2022)
- Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)
Motorola One
- Motorola One Ace 5G
Nokia
This is another fallen star in terms of Android updates. In late memory, it's had to delay Android 10 and 11 rollouts for certain devices. For Android 12, only one device on record was promised an OTA. We don't have expectations here.
- Nokia C100
- Nokia C200
- Nokia XR20
OnePlus (Global)
Oppo-owned OnePlus has been slowing down in terms of rushing Android pulses out to its phones. Part of it is a function of the recent codebase merger between OxygenOS and ColorOS. Supposedly, things should be more efficient once the developer teams get settled in. We're crossing our fingers.
Flagship
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 8T
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 9R
- OnePlus 10 Pro
Nord series
- Nord
- Nord 2
- Nord 20
- Nord N100
- Nord N200
- Nord CE
Samsung
The world's largest Android phone maker has stepped up its software update commitments over the past few years. More devices are getting more OS updates and more security updates for longer. The company's planning four OS updates and five years of security patches for its 2022 releases.
Android 13 will be paired with One UI 5.0 on Galaxy devices. We expect the most recent releases to get the update as early as a couple of months after Google's stable release.
Galaxy Z series
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Fold2
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip3
- Galaxy Z Fold3
- Galaxy Z Flip5
- Galaxy Z Fold5
Galaxy S series
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy S22+
- Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy Note series
- Galaxy Note20
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note10
- Galaxy Note10+
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G
Galaxy A series
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy A71 5G
Galaxy Tab series
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G
- Galaxy Tab S8
- Galaxy Tab S8+
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
- Galaxy Tab A8
- Galaxy Tab Active3
It may be time to update
As we update this list, we may modify our scope to cover OEMs in other areas and their device portfolios specific to those regions. For now, we're simply waiting on Google to fire that starting gun by releasign the stable images for its supported Pixel devices. If you don't see your device on our list, don't worry; we should learn a lot more about manufactuer roadmaps once Android 13 is released. If you own an older phone or know that you're not getting an Android 13 update, you may be time to upgrade to one of the best Android phones.