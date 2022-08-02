With one of the earliest version bumps in recent memory, will Android 13 hasten to get to your device?

Android 13 may not be as much of a blockbuster of an update as Android 12 was. Still, it should bring a much-needed wave of stability and refinement to last year's newest elements while also introducing hair-raising behind-the-scenes changes for app developers. Whether you have your arms opened wide or are bracing for impact, we're working on getting answers as to when your phone or tablet will get Android 13.

As of August 1, we're still waiting for Google to distribute stable Android 13 images to its Pixel phones, as well as distributing generic images and updating the Android Open Source Project repository. Other Android manufacturers will be responsible for adapting the new software to their devices, which will take at least a couple of months. We'll update this article with target dates as they're announced and links to pertinent information.

In this initial draft of the list, we focus on brands and devices generally available in North America.

Asus

This Taiwanese tech brand offers beta programs for eager testers to try out new Android versions, but it hasn't been too quick to push them through to the rest of the user base.

ROG Phone

ROG Phone 3

ROG Phone 5

ROG Phone 6

ZenFone

ZenFone 7

ZenFone 7 Pro

ZenFone 8

ZenFone 8 Flip

ZenFone 9

Google

Every update on this list hinges on this company. That's the core of it. If you don't want to wait, you can download the Android 13 beta now.

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5

Pixel 5 XL

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Motorola

Once a Google property, the Lenovo-owned manufacturer has fallen from grace in the software department. It'll generally stick with two OS updates and two years of security patches for flagships and possibly one OS bump for other devices.

Edge/Razr

Edge+ (2020)

Edge (2021)

Edge (2022)

Edge+ (2022)

Edge+ 5G UW (2022)

Razr 5G

Razr (2022)

Moto G

Moto G 5G (2022)

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

Motorola One

Motorola One Ace 5G

Nokia

This is another fallen star in terms of Android updates. In late memory, it's had to delay Android 10 and 11 rollouts for certain devices. For Android 12, only one device on record was promised an OTA. We don't have expectations here.

Nokia C100

Nokia C200

Nokia XR20

OnePlus (Global)

Oppo-owned OnePlus has been slowing down in terms of rushing Android pulses out to its phones. Part of it is a function of the recent codebase merger between OxygenOS and ColorOS. Supposedly, things should be more efficient once the developer teams get settled in. We're crossing our fingers.

Flagship

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 10 Pro

Nord series

Nord

Nord 2

Nord 20

Nord N100

Nord N200

Nord CE

Samsung

The world's largest Android phone maker has stepped up its software update commitments over the past few years. More devices are getting more OS updates and more security updates for longer. The company's planning four OS updates and five years of security patches for its 2022 releases.

Android 13 will be paired with One UI 5.0 on Galaxy devices. We expect the most recent releases to get the update as early as a couple of months after Google's stable release.

Galaxy Z series

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Fold2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip3

Galaxy Z Fold3

Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy S series

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Note series

Galaxy Note20

Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Galaxy Note10

Galaxy Note10+

Galaxy Note10+ 5G

Galaxy A series

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A53

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy Tab series

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Galaxy Tab A8

Galaxy Tab Active3

As we update this list, we may modify our scope to cover OEMs in other areas and their device portfolios specific to those regions. For now, we're simply waiting on Google to fire that starting gun by releasign the stable images for its supported Pixel devices. If you don't see your device on our list, don't worry; we should learn a lot more about manufactuer roadmaps once Android 13 is released. If you own an older phone or know that you're not getting an Android 13 update, you may be time to upgrade to one of the best Android phones.