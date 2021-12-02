Over the course of the next several months, Samsung will be delivering Android 12 to a massive horde of phones and tablets around the world through the vessel of One UI 4. There's a lot to like about the refresh from the OS-level wallpaper-based dynamic theming and performance boosts that smooth over issues like crashes in multi-window mode. But the big question is: when will your device get the update?

Localization is one of the biggest obstacles to pushing consumer-facing software updates on a global level. It makes sense, then, that Samsung's regional divisions distribute information, update roadmaps, and beta recruitment efforts via its Members app and forum. We've collected some of these roadmaps and have sorted out when devices will get the One UI 4 update by region, then month.

Caveats

Because the timelines are posted almost exclusively through the Samsung Members app, they usually have to get reposted — either by screenshot or text entry — to a different forum or site. We're citing our reporting as we cross each area. Combine that with the presence of region-specific variants of mainline devices as well as region-specific device lines and some things end up lost in translation. Be on special lookout for the '5G' suffix for certain models in regions where an LTE-only variant may exist. In addition, a month is four weeks; 30 days. If and when a rollout for a particular device begins during its prescribed month, it may take up to two weeks for your phone or tablet to get it via OTA.

All of the above is to say that your mileage may vary. So, without further ado, here's the big ol' list...

U.S.

Our U.S. team was able to obtain the list directly from the Samsung Members app with one of our own devices.

November

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

December

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

January 2022

Galaxy Z Fold2

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Note20 5G

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note10

Galaxy Note10+

Galaxy Note10+ 5G

Galaxy S20+ 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

February

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7+

Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G

March

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

April

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

May

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab Active3

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)

June

Galaxy XCover Pro

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

July

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A21

August

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A11

South Korea

The company posted its roadmap to consumers in its home country, but then took it down shortly after. It was preserved by @FrontTron on Twitter. Keep an eye out for changes.

November

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

December

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Galaxy Z Fold2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Note20

Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

January 2022

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Note10

Galaxy Note10+

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy Quantum2

February

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7+

April

​​​Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy A Quantum

Galaxy Jump

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

May

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A32

Galaxy Buddy

Galaxy Wide5

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab Active3

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)

June

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

July

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy M12

Galaxy XCover5

Germany (Europe)

Samsung Deutschland has posted its One UI 4 release plans to the Europe-hubbed Community forums. As dividing lines go, if you live in the European Union or Western Europe, you may be able to mark these dates down on your calendar.

December

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

January 2022

Galaxy Z Fold2

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Note20

Galaxy Note20 5G

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note10

Galaxy Note10+

Galaxy Note10+ 5G

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 5G

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20+ 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10 Lite

February

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Note10 Lite

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A72

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7+

April

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A90 5G

Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G

May

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy XCover Pro

Galaxy Tab Active3

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

June

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A41

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M31s

Galaxy M32

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

July

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy M11

Galaxy M12

Galaxy XCover5

August

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A21s

India

Those browsing the Members app from India also got a full timeline of when their many devices would receive One UI 4. Be advised of a repeat on this list which we've cited directly from the list and have highlighted.

December

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

January 2022

Galaxy Z Fold2 LTE

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Note20

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note10

Galaxy Note10+

Galaxy Note10 Lite

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10 Lite

February

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A72

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7+

April

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A71

Galaxy F62

Galaxy Tab S6 ( May )

) Galaxy Tab S7 FE

May

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A31

Galaxy F22

Galaxy F42 5G

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M21 (2021)

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M31s

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M32 5G

Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy Tab S6 ( April )

) Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

June

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A22

Galaxy F12

Galaxy F41

Galaxy M51

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

July

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A12

Galaxy F02s

Galaxy M01

Galaxy M02

Galaxy M02s

Galaxy M11

Galaxy M12

United Arab Emirates

We were able to source a timeline from a moderator post in the Samsung Community forums for the U.A.E.

November

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

December

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

January 2022

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Note20

Galaxy Note20 5G

Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note10

Galaxy Note10+

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20+ 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10 Lite

February

Galaxy Note10 Lite

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A72

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7 LTE

Galaxy Tab S7+

March

Galaxy Note10+ 5G

April

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A71 5G

May

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy M31s

Galaxy XCover Pro

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 LTE

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE

Galaxy Tab Active3

June

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A22

Galaxy M11

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M51

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) LTE

July

Galaxy A02

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A21s

Brazil (Latin America)

An advisory from the Members app appears to have been posted to the Samsung Community forums (via TizenHelp) showing the timeline for carrier-specific One UI 4 updates through June — for simplicity's sake, we'll be indicating the earliest date shown for each model. In addition, @FrontTron on Twitter seems to have the same timeline of devices, though with less detail, being updated through to August. These later devices will be noted in italics. This schedule may (loosely) apply to other Latin American countries as well.

December

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

January 2022

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Galaxy Z Fold2 LTE

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Fold

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

February

Galaxy Note20 5G

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra LTE

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A72

Galaxy Tab S7

March

Galaxy Note10e

Galaxy Note10

Galaxy Note10 Lite

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

April

Galaxy M62

Galaxy Tab S7 FE

May

Galaxy A51

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

June

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A71

Galaxy M21s

Galaxy M22

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M32

Galaxy M51

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

July

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A22

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A31

Galaxy M12

Galaxy XCover Pro

August

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A21s

Middle East

In addition to the information for Brazil, @FrontTron also provided the update timeline for the Middle East (which differs somewhat from the one for the U.A.E.).

December

Galaxy Z Flip3

Galaxy Z Fold3 5G

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21+ 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

January 2022

Galaxy Z Fold2 LTE

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Fold

Galaxy Note20

Galaxy Note20 5G

Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Galaxy Note10

Galaxy Note10+

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20+ 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10 Lite

February

Galaxy Note10 Lite

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A72

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7+

March

Galaxy Note10+ 5G

April

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A71 5G

May

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy M31s

Galaxy XCover Pro

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab Active3

June

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A22

Galaxy M01

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M51

Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)

July

Galaxy A02

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A03s

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A21s

Stay with Android Police for ongoing coverage as One UI 4 betas move out to devices over the next several months.

