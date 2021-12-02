Quick Links
Over the course of the next several months, Samsung will be delivering Android 12 to a massive horde of phones and tablets around the world through the vessel of One UI 4. There's a lot to like about the refresh from the OS-level wallpaper-based dynamic theming and performance boosts that smooth over issues like crashes in multi-window mode. But the big question is: when will your device get the update?
Localization is one of the biggest obstacles to pushing consumer-facing software updates on a global level. It makes sense, then, that Samsung's regional divisions distribute information, update roadmaps, and beta recruitment efforts via its Members app and forum. We've collected some of these roadmaps and have sorted out when devices will get the One UI 4 update by region, then month.
Caveats
Because the timelines are posted almost exclusively through the Samsung Members app, they usually have to get reposted — either by screenshot or text entry — to a different forum or site. We're citing our reporting as we cross each area. Combine that with the presence of region-specific variants of mainline devices as well as region-specific device lines and some things end up lost in translation. Be on special lookout for the '5G' suffix for certain models in regions where an LTE-only variant may exist. In addition, a month is four weeks; 30 days. If and when a rollout for a particular device begins during its prescribed month, it may take up to two weeks for your phone or tablet to get it via OTA.
All of the above is to say that your mileage may vary. So, without further ado, here's the big ol' list...
U.S.
Our U.S. team was able to obtain the list directly from the Samsung Members app with one of our own devices.
November
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
December
- Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
January 2022
- Galaxy Z Fold2
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Note20 5G
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Note10
- Galaxy Note10+
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G
- Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G
February
- Galaxy S20 5G
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G
March
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
April
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A71 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
May
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab Active3
- Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)
June
- Galaxy XCover Pro
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
July
- Galaxy A12
- Galaxy A21
August
- Galaxy A01
- Galaxy A02s
- Galaxy A11
South Korea
The company posted its roadmap to consumers in its home country, but then took it down shortly after. It was preserved by @FrontTron on Twitter. Keep an eye out for changes.
November
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21+
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
December
- Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold2
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Note20
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
January 2022
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Note10
- Galaxy Note10+
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy Quantum2
February
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
April
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A90 5G
- Galaxy A Quantum
- Galaxy Jump
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 5G
May
- Galaxy A12
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy Buddy
- Galaxy Wide5
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy Tab Active3
- Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)
June
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
July
- Galaxy A21s
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy XCover5
Germany (Europe)
Samsung Deutschland has posted its One UI 4 release plans to the Europe-hubbed Community forums. As dividing lines go, if you live in the European Union or Western Europe, you may be able to mark these dates down on your calendar.
December
- Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
- Galaxy S21 5G
- Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
January 2022
- Galaxy Z Fold2
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Note20
- Galaxy Note20 5G
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Note10
- Galaxy Note10+
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20 5G
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10 Lite
February
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Note10 Lite
- Galaxy A42 5G
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
April
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A90 5G
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G
May
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy XCover Pro
- Galaxy Tab Active3
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
June
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A41
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M31s
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
July
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy A12
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy M11
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy XCover5
August
- Galaxy A02s
- Galaxy A21s
India
Those browsing the Members app from India also got a full timeline of when their many devices would receive One UI 4. Be advised of a repeat on this list which we've cited directly from the list and have highlighted.
December
- Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
- Galaxy S21 5G
- Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
January 2022
- Galaxy Z Fold2 LTE
- Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Note20
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Note10
- Galaxy Note10+
- Galaxy Note10 Lite
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10 Lite
February
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
April
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy F62
- Galaxy Tab S6 (May)
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
May
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy F22
- Galaxy F42 5G
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M21 (2021)
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M31s
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy M32 5G
- Galaxy M42 5G
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6 (April)
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
June
- Galaxy A21s
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy F12
- Galaxy F41
- Galaxy M51
- Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
July
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy A12
- Galaxy F02s
- Galaxy M01
- Galaxy M02
- Galaxy M02s
- Galaxy M11
- Galaxy M12
United Arab Emirates
We were able to source a timeline from a moderator post in the Samsung Community forums for the U.A.E.
November
- Galaxy S21 5G
- Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
December
- Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
January 2022
- Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Fold
- Galaxy Note20
- Galaxy Note20 5G
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Note10
- Galaxy Note10+
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10 Lite
February
- Galaxy Note10 Lite
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7 LTE
- Galaxy Tab S7+
March
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G
April
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A71 5G
May
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy M31s
- Galaxy XCover Pro
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 LTE
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite LTE
- Galaxy Tab Active3
June
- Galaxy A01
- Galaxy A12
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy M11
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M51
- Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)
- Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) LTE
July
- Galaxy A02
- Galaxy A02s
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A21s
Brazil (Latin America)
An advisory from the Members app appears to have been posted to the Samsung Community forums (via TizenHelp) showing the timeline for carrier-specific One UI 4 updates through June — for simplicity's sake, we'll be indicating the earliest date shown for each model. In addition, @FrontTron on Twitter seems to have the same timeline of devices, though with less detail, being updated through to August. These later devices will be noted in italics. This schedule may (loosely) apply to other Latin American countries as well.
December
- Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
January 2022
- Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold2 LTE
- Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Fold
- Galaxy S21 5G
- Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
February
- Galaxy Note20 5G
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra LTE
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy Tab S7
March
- Galaxy Note10e
- Galaxy Note10
- Galaxy Note10 Lite
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52 5G
April
- Galaxy M62
- Galaxy Tab S7 FE
May
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
June
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy M21s
- Galaxy M22
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M32
- Galaxy M51
- Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)
- Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
July
- Galaxy A01
- Galaxy A02s
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A12
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy A21s
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy M12
- Galaxy XCover Pro
August
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A21s
Middle East
In addition to the information for Brazil, @FrontTron also provided the update timeline for the Middle East (which differs somewhat from the one for the U.A.E.).
December
- Galaxy Z Flip3
- Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
- Galaxy S21 5G
- Galaxy S21+ 5G
- Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
January 2022
- Galaxy Z Fold2 LTE
- Galaxy Z Fold2 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Fold
- Galaxy Note20
- Galaxy Note20 5G
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Galaxy Note10
- Galaxy Note10+
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10 Lite
February
- Galaxy Note10 Lite
- Galaxy A52
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy A52s 5G
- Galaxy A72
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy Tab S7+
March
- Galaxy Note10+ 5G
April
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A71 5G
May
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy M31s
- Galaxy XCover Pro
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy Tab Active3
June
- Galaxy A01
- Galaxy A12
- Galaxy A22
- Galaxy M01
- Galaxy M21
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M51
- Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)
July
- Galaxy A02
- Galaxy A02s
- Galaxy A03s
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A12
- Galaxy A21s
Stay with Android Police for ongoing coverage as One UI 4 betas move out to devices over the next several months.
