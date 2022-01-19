You may have waited long enough, but you're going to wait some more

We're well into the age of Android 12 and if you own any of the select devices that have already been updated, you can count yourself lucky. For the rest of us with relatively new phones, there's only one question: when will I get it? We've dug for the answers, all you need to do is click through to find them out.

Android 12 was officially integrated into the Android Open Source Project build on October 4. With Google touting quicker-rising adoption rates for new OS versions, it's all the more important to keep an eye on when devices across the ecosystem are able to catch the wave. We're including OEMs that have announced some sort of stable release timeline, though we have some outliers that went through updating phones without one. That means no LG, no Motorola, and no vivo, at least for now.

Asus

Asus rolled out the Android 12 update for the Zenfone 8 and 8 Flip in December. Own an older device? The ROG Phone 5 and 5s are set to receive the update by end of Q1 while the Zenfone 7 and ROG Phone 3 are due their pulses by end of Q2.

Google

The company released Android 12 factory images for the Pixels and began pulsing out the over-the-air update on October 19. They went out to the following devices:

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

The new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were launched with Android 12 out of the box.

Nokia

Nokia has not committed to a schedule for delivering Android 12 to its phones. All we know is that the Nokia X10 got its share back in December.

OnePlus (outside of China)

OxygenOS 12 is OnePlus's coat of paint for the OS. We tend to think it as more distracting and less intuitive to use, but the company says it's the product of code streamlining with parent company Oppo and its ColorOS and will help ensure timely updates into the future.

In December, the company had released, then pulled, and re-released OxygenOS for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus among other OEMs including Google and Samsung had significant troubles to deal with in the month's Android 12 update, though in the case of the Chinese firm's phones, the new software had bricked certain mission-critical hardware features. As of mid-January, fixes are being dosed in with extra-frequent updates.

These other devices are assured to make the jump within the "first half" of 2022:

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord 2

OnePlus Nord CE

Oppo

Speaking of ColorOS 12, in China, Oppo began its rollout with the Find X3 and OnePlus 9 series devices back in October. You can see the update timeline for that country here.

Elsewhere, the company has been keeping users abreast through posts on its community forum. So, here's a quick month-by-month play-by-play of what's gone on — with links to more info as possible — and what's coming next for stable releases:

November

December

January

More devices will be announced in the coming months.

Realme

Oppo's India-focused brand is doing a two-phase rollout of what it's dubbed Realme UI 3.0. Devices receive an early access image first followed by the stable image at a later date — it's kind of like a beta... without using the word "beta." Still, there's at least a roadmap for which phones will be getting updated when:

October

Realme GT 5G

December

Realme GT Neo 2

Realme X7 Max 5G

Realme 8 Pro

January

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 8

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme X50 Pro 5G

February

Realme X7 Pro 5G

Realme C25

March

Realme C25s

Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 30

Realme 7

Realme 8i

Second Quarter

Realme X7 5G

Realme X3 - Q2 2022

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme 8 5G

Realme 8s 5G

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Samsung

The world's most popular Android brand is distributing Android 12 under its One UI 4 skin. With that wide breadth comes the need to track updates region by region and we've done just that at Android Police with a dedicated tracker article.

Loosely speaking, Samsung began pushing updates in earnest starting in November with the Galaxy S21 device series and the Z Flip3 and Fold3. The rest of the foldable portfolio as well as the Note20 and S20 phones will have been updated at any point between December and February, followed by the Note10, S10, and Tab S7 collections. The Galaxy A52 5G will be able to sneak in before spring. Dozens more are in the queue through the summer.

Xiaomi

MIUI 13 — paradoxically based on Android 12 — had been in beta on the Mi 11 series of phones since August. It has since come to launch on the new Mi 12 devices and the company has plans to expand its presence on other hardware including TVs.

So, to be clear, here are all the phones and tablets that will be getting the update, at least in China, by the end of January per Xiaomi:

Mi 12

Mi 12X

Mi 12 Pro

Mi 11

Mi 11 Pro

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi Pad 5

Mi Pad 5 Pro

Meanwhile, the company is continuing its work on the betas for a mind-numbing number of devices — including many Redmi and Poco series phones — which you can check for here if you're in China and here if you're anywhere else. Milestones have yet to be set for the next batch of devices.

