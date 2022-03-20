Each week we here at AP round up the best Android games to report our findings so that everyone can enjoy the week's best releases. This week our standout title is When the Past was Around, an enjoyable point-and-click adventure game that offers a sincere story of youth. Beyond the best game, you can dig through the week's gaming news in the Happenings section, plus there's a handful of new releases below that fill out our Honorable Mentions section to round out today's listicle. So if you're constantly on the hunt for the best new games that are landing on mobile each and every week, you've come to the right place.

If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous Android game of the week roundups.

Best game of the week

When the Past was Around

If you're into heartfelt adventure games that offer a worthwhile story and art, then When the Past was Around shouldn't be missed. This is a point-and-click adventure games that makes its way from PC/consoles to Android. The port is great, offering solid performance and quality touch controls that easily feel native to the design. You'll play the part of a 20-year-old that's trying to find her bearings early in life, with love and loss intertwined with the story. You can try the game for free, and if you like what you see you can buy new chapters through the game's in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $0.99 apiece

Happenings this week

Honorable mentions of the week

Know A Worthy New Game? Fill us in!

If you have a game in mind for the next issue of our game roundup, feel free to email us and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

The app's launch date has to be no longer than 2 weeks ago

It has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: oh.no.its.the@androidpolice.com.

