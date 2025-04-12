As a kid, sci-fi movies fascinated me with touchscreen displays and virtual UIs floating in midair. Today, I'll pay extra for a washing machine that isn't covered in touch controls. Don't get me wrong: I think touchscreens are great. They've evolved dramatically, allowing us to enjoy marvels of technology like the best foldable phones. However, a clicky, old-fashioned button is still the better solution in many situations.

Yet, tech companies put touch controls on anything they can. I get it: a coffee machine with a touchscreen looks modern and premium. It is more likely to sell for a higher price, even if it isn't better at making coffee than a basic model. Also, capacitive buttons are waterproof and don't wear out like mechanical ones. Still, the feel, sound, and feedback make traditional buttons and knobs more convenient in several cases. Let's explore a few of them.

8 Car infotainment systems

Frustrating and potentially dangerous