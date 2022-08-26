Does anyone really know what RAW photography is? Yes, we do and we're going to explain it for you

Mobile photography has become impressive over the last decade. From pixilated images on your Motorola Razr to shots that rival professional photography, the meteoric rise of smartphone camera technology has given way to a bounty of amateur enthusiasts that want to get the most out of their images. And while the basics of how smartphone cameras work are straightforward, tools like RAW image files are a bit more complicated. Still, if you know how and when to shoot in RAW, you can take your mobile photography game to another level with devices like the Google Pixel 6 Pro or the Samsung S22 Ultra.

If you're willing to put in the time to edit and process your smartphone pictures, using your device's RAW photography features could be what you're looking for. In this guide, we explain what a RAW image file is, why you should shoot in RAW, and how to use your Android device to shoot pictures in RAW.

What is RAW?

RAW files are uncompressed and unprocessed image files that allow for a more forgiving editing process. As long as you have a device that can take and support RAW photos, you can take pictures in this format that are supported by the majority of smartphones and other devices. Yes, there are some limitations and extra steps toward shooting and viewing these image files. However, if you want the ability to more effectively and noticeably edit your photos, RAW is better than the more common and often default JPEG option.

Why shoot in RAW?

The only reason you should be shooting your pictures in RAW is if you plan to edit and process them after the fact. Shooting your images in RAW and letting them sit on your smartphone is a waste of time and a waste of space, as RAW image files are bigger than their compressed JPEG counterparts. Subsequently, shoot in RAW if you're looking to edit or process your photos.

To be more specific, RAW image files are more malleable when it comes to software like Photoshop. They allow you to edit things like contrast, highlights, tones, and other photographic elements to a more noticeable end. RAW image files are designed to be large, uncompressed, and primed for editing. Subsequently, if you aren't looking to seriously edit your photos, RAW isn't for you. In most cases, you won't be able to properly utilize your RAW image files without some processing, so amateur smartphone photographers can safely steer clear of the format.

How to shoot in RAW on your Android

How do you shoot in RAW with your Android device? The process of getting copies of your photos in RAW is simple. Follow the steps below, and you'll be able to shoot photos in RAW, and you'll be able to toggle between shooting in RAW and shooting in JPEG, which can save storage space. Walk through these steps, and you'll be taking pictures in RAW for your editing needs in no time.

Go to the Camera app on your phone. Click the Settings gear icon at the top of your screen. Select More Settings on the drop-down menu. Scroll down to Advanced on the next menu. 2 Images Close Toggle the RAW+JPEG control to activated. Go back to the Settings menu on the Camera app. Change the RAW setting to activated. 2 Images Close

RAW images are large. To avoid clogging up your digital storage, turn this setting off as a default. Then, you won't be inundated with copies of your photos that you have no plan to edit or process. When you're in photography mode, you can easily turn it on.

Shooting in RAW

And there you have it. You're now able to shoot your pictures as JPEG and RAW with the click of a button. Even better, you can easily toggle between shooting in RAW and JPEG and just JPEG, allowing you to shoot more editable pictures when you need to and save on storage when you don't. Check out our best Androids phone list to find the best cameras to shoot in RAW.

