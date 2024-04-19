Summary WhatsApp has been under Meta's umbrella for a decade, and recent years have seen a surge in the app's development of new features.

A new settings page in development will allow users to add and manage favorite contacts easily.

The rollout timeline for this feature is uncertain, as the settings page has yet to go live for any users.

WhatsApp celebrated ten years of being under Meta's umbrella earlier this year. As a result of the change in management, the app has undergone many updates, such as displaying a greener neon appearance and adding the Chats, Updates, Communities, and Calls tab at the bottom. WhatsApp aims to improve the user experience with every feature it adds. It has also proposed making it easier to call your favorite contacts, which sounds fantastic. Adding a favorites filter was first mentioned on WhatsApp Web, and now we're hearing about a similar feature heading to Android users.

Close

Source: WABetaInfo

Rollout timeline details are still uncertain

There is no confirmation when the feature will roll out since it's under development and is currently unavailable to beta testers. For the time being, it's not known how many favorites users can add without resorting to pinning chats, which are currently limited to three. When the feature is available, WhatsApp will be brought to its 2.24.9.19 version, and we'll have to wait to see what the final design looks like.

Adding features that make communicating with others easier is always a plus. Not too long ago, WhatsApp made it possible to edit your messages and use two accounts. Let's cross our fingers that WhatsApp doesn't stop adding new functionality to improve the app and that users get features they didn't know they needed. To ensure you get the feature as soon as possible, remember to always keep your apps up to date, even if that means manually updating them. Even if you have the automatic update feature enabled, there are usually apps waiting to get their much-needed update.