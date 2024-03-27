Summary WhatsApp beta testers noticed changes such as voice transcription for voice notes and biometric authentication for app lock this month.

The app now supports pinning more conversations and messages in beta, and is now extending into the Calls tab for quicker access to frequent contacts.

A new Favorites section in the Calls tab allows users to pin individuals and groups they contact frequently, saving time when making calls.

March has been an eventful month for WhatsApp, reiterating why it is one of our favorite encrypted messaging apps around. Although the stable channel didn’t see many changes, the beta testers noticed several changes such as voice transcription for voice notes and biometric authentication for app lock. However, the biggest changes most users would notice is the support for pinning more conversations and messages. Now, that support is extending into the Calls tab where it hasn’t existed before.

In March, WhatsApp beta tested new and more liberal limits for pinning, allowing some testers to pin up to five conversations in the Chats tab instead of the usual three. Within each conversation, the app only allowed pinning one message, but it tested a new limit of three messages this month. Although you can get by with starring messages in a conversation as an alternative to pinning, the latter has the benefit of an expiration timer, and we aren’t sure if WhatsApp will retain it with the liberal three-message limit.

While questions remain unanswered, WhatsApp users haven’t enjoyed pinning support outside the Chats tab, meaning users cannot append status updates or Channels they wouldn’t miss, or contacts they need quick access to in the Calls tab. However, Meta seemingly isn’t done giving us more pinning support, because WABetaInfo testers found WhatsApp testing support for pinning a few frequently-contacted numbers atop your call log in the Calls tab.

Have a few numbers on speed dial

In beta version 2.24.7.18, WhatsApp is testing a new Favorites section in the Calls tab, where you can pin individuals and groups you contact frequently. WABetaInfo explains that you need to mark the contact or group as a favorite in the Chats tab and the changes apply in the Calls tab automatically. However, the testers don’t specify how many favorites you can select.

That said, pinned contacts in the Calls tab get one-tap options for both voice and video calls, while other contacts listed in your log only have a shortcut to restart the last type of call you had — either voice or video.

This feature should reach more beta testers soon, and once it rolls out widely, it should save you precious seconds contacting people in a hurry. If you often call just a handful of people, adding them to your favorites might be the easiest way to call them, even if you don’t have their chat pinned. Until the feature rolls out, though, you can speed-dial people by searching for their contact, tapping the profile picture, and then selecting the voice or video call shortcut visible under the enlarged profile picture preview.