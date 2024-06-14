Hey, does anyone remember AIM bots? I'm not talking about those tools that help you cheat in video games. I'm talking about AI chatbots like SmarterChild, which were virtual buddies you could talk to. It was a simpler time before AI seemingly lurked around every corner when it was more of an interesting curiosity.

These days, it's hard to imagine such a technology existed two decades ago, but it's true. We lived peacefully with it in the background. But now, it's at the forefront of all major tech companies. As a result, consumers can't escape the concept of artificial intelligence, whether they like it or not.

If you're sick of hearing about AI, you probably rolled your eyes when you saw the new WhatsApp search bar. And if you did, I'm here to tell you that's okay.

If you're trying to run from Meta's AI, WhatsApp isn't the place to go

In case you haven't noticed, WhatsApp's recent betas let you use Meta AI straight from the search bar. While this may be a boon to some, not everyone is keen on the more recent AI renaissance.

Originally, WhatsApp offered a search button. When you click on it, you can either seek the help of Meta AI or comb through messages and contacts. Notice the order in which I bring up those functions because it is the same order in which this tool presents them.

Close

Funny how the titular search is relegated to second place in favor of a feature that everyone is talking about. Upon opening this bar, one can't help but feel as if the app is shoehorning a feature you may not be seeking just to give it more attention.

This becomes even worse when you consider the latest WhatsApp betas. Instead of an unassuming button neatly tucked away in the upper-right corner, the update brings us a bar that puts Meta's AI front and center. Not only does this push your list of conversations further down, but it also forces the new WhatsApp feature into your awareness. And not everyone wants to be reminded of how prevalent AI has become.

All the tech giants are obsessed with AI

But do consumers feel the same?

In 2024, it's becoming impossible to avoid artificial intelligence. If you search for something on Google, the first result is often an "AI Overview." If you look at comments on Facebook, Meta's AI provides a summary of what users are saying.

Many people probably won't be bothered. But those who are fundamentally troubled by this tech trend should have the option to turn it off. And it certainly shouldn't be taking up space in your chat log, unless you want it to.

Close

This may not seem like a big deal, especially if you're enthusiastic about AI. But believe it or not, many consumers aren't. Recently, Android Police conducted a poll to gauge opinions over Google I/O 2024. An overwhelming majority answered, "I'm sick and tired of hearing about AI." With those results in mind, WhatsApp's search bar may be a bigger problem than you realized.

Close

Just because AI is helpful doesn't mean it should be forced upon us

My point here is not necessarily to condemn AI. Considering how much of a hot-button issue this topic has been over the last year or two, I think it's important to give users a choice. If someone is bothered by AI, they should have the right to avoid it as much as possible. And all these tech companies shoving it in our faces because it's the latest trend just isn't fair.

Source: Meta

Having a whole search bar instead of a smaller button should ultimately be up to the user. I want to see more tech giants give people the option to hide AI features. Even if WhatsApp defaults to the search bar, a simple pop-up message asking if you want to switch to the button — or hide it altogether — would go a long way.