Summary Meta developers have caught up to WhatsApp rivals with key features like Communities and status updates.

Recent UI changes focus more on aesthetics, with a white top bar now visible to match the bottom navigation bar.

Improved beta features, like the new top bar design, should roll out to stable channel users soon.

WhatsApp has been a leader in the messaging space for around a decade now. We often remark how it lacks features which apps like Telegram and Signal have supported for far longer, but in the last year, Meta developers have picked up the pace significantly, catching up with additions including Communities, broadcast channels, and feature-rich status updates. Now, we are seeing UI changes rolling out to beta testers after months of testing, suggesting WhatsApp wants to play visual catch-up as well.

WhatsApp hasn’t updated its UI too often, and most updates focus on making space for new features. However, recent updates like the transition to the swipeable bottom navigation bar seem to focus on the aesthetics more than functionality, and that might not be a bad thing entirely. Meta had been testing a bottom tab bar for a little over a year before finally giving stable channel users a taste of the new design last week.

The only annoyance with the redesign disappears

WhatsApp’s half-baked bottom bar rollout and the new UI with a white bar at the top

When the new bottom bar rolled out on the stable channel last week, we were disappointed to find the new omnipresent search bar was obscured by the app’s green top bar with icons on the right and the white WhatsApp logo on the left. However, on beta version 2.24.6.77, which isn’t the latest one, I noticed the top bar turned white today, making the search field clearly visible.

The top bar now featured WhatsApp branding in green on the left-hand side, with the camera shortcut and three-dot overflow menu button still right-aligned like before. This change helps the top and bottom bars look like cohesive UI components, sharing the background color with the chat list background, even in dark mode.

AP’s Google Editor Manuel Vonau also noticed the same after force-stopping and restarting the latest beta version of the app, indicating WhatsApp is rolling out this change widely, at least to beta testers. Manuel also noticed older beta features like icons in the overflow menu are available consistently now. Since the new bottom bar design is already public, I’d like to think you could see the new top bar design in the stable channel soon, completing the transition.