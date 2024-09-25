Key Takeaways After testing AR filters and effects for video calls, WhatsApp is integrating these features into its camera with a recent beta update for Android.

The update introduces a filter button in the camera interface, allowing for quick touch-ups on photos and videos.

Along with fun filters, WhatsApp is adding practical ones, like a low-light filter and a touch-up mode for blemishes, as well as a background editing tool.

AI-generated content might have made us a bit more skeptical of some content we see online, but the excitement of spicing up personal interactions with digital effects is still strong. WhatsApp knows this, so it started testing AR filters and call effects on iOS in late August after rolling them out on Android a month earlier. A recent beta update now suggests the company is integrating these AR features into the camera.

The latest WhatsApp beta update for Android (version 2.24.20.20) on the Play Store reveals a new feature that lets you add filters and effects straight from the camera, as spotted by WABetaInfo. As shown in the screenshot below, there’s a new filter button in the camera interface, so you can quickly touch up your photos and videos with just a tap.

Previously limited to video calls, WhatsApp’s new AR effects and filters give users more creative options when snapping a photo or recording a video. To try out these features, just make sure you’ve got the latest beta version of the app on your Android phone.

This update provides more ways to spice up your photos and videos, whether it’s selfies or pet pictures. As per the screenshot, a new magic wand icon has been added to the camera interface.

Throwing in some practical filters too

On top of the usual quirky filters, the app is adding some practical ones—because, let’s face it, we all need a little help. There’s a low-light filter for when your lighting is terrible and a touch-up mode to mask those embarrassing blemishes. And let’s not forget the background editing tool, so you can blur out your messy room or swap it for a fancy scene and pretend your life is more glamorous than it actually is.

This could be a big win, turning photo snapping and video recording on WhatsApp into a more vibrant and enjoyable experience. But, as is the case with all beta features, there’s no telling if or when this will roll out to the main app.