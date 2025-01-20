Summary WhatsApp is adding music to Status Updates, with the feature now rolling out to beta testers on Android.

Users can select from a vast licensed music catalog, with durations varying based on the status type (video or photo).

The feature is expected to land on the stable channel in the coming weeks.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is notorious for borrowing features from its sister-platform Instagram. Take Status Updates, for example.

WhatsApp's Status Updates have gained features like private mentions, likes, 'Add Yours' and poll stickers, and more, all of which first made their way to Instagram. The messaging giant has also previously been spotted working on adding music to Status Updates, and it looks like the feature might soon make its way to the app's stable channel.

In October last year, the messaging giant began testing music support for Status Updated internally. With the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.2.5, the feature has reportedly started making its way to the public.

For what it's worth, downloading the beta build doesn't guarantee access to the new feature. However, as highlighted by WABetaInfo, some beta testers have reported seeing the new feature pop up as a new music note icon within their status editor screen.

Scrub and select

Source: WABetaInfo

The music note surfaces in the status editor's top bar, alongside the crop/rotate, sticker, text, and markup icons. Tapping the icon, according to the report, opens up an "extensive music catalog," which is the same as Instagram's licensed catalog, allowing users to search for music by title, artist, or explore featured or trending selections.

Similar to the feature's implementation on Instagram, the music's duration will depend on the length of your story. For video Status Updates, the music clip's duration will be tied to the duration of the Status, while photo Status Updates will have a 15-second cap. Additionally, once widely available, users will also be able to scrub through the track and precisely select the portion of the song that they want to use.

From the viewer's POV, the Status Update will bear the song's title on the top left, right below the name of the person who shared the Status. Additionally, tapping the track's name will give users the option to be redirected to the artist's Instagram profile, offering a convenient gateway into music discovery.

While not entirely certain, you should expect the feature to land on the platform's stable app in the coming weeks.