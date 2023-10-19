Summary WhatsApp is introducing multi-account support, allowing users to log into two separate accounts on the same phone without hacks or workarounds. This is a major improvement that eliminates the need for app cloning or carrying two phones.

Setting up a second account requires a phone with dual SIM connectivity and entering the one-time verification code from the second number. Removing the second SIM card won't log you out from any accounts.

The two WhatsApp accounts will have separate privacy and notification settings, making it easier to distinguish between personal and business use. Conversations and data are kept separate with end-to-end encryption for security.

WhatsApp's popularity and dual SIM connectivity going mainstream on the best Android phones means most users prefer to have separate accounts on the messaging service for personal and business use. However, the Meta-owned platform only supports one account per app installation — a major limitation that has led to workarounds like app cloning gaining popularity. Some users even carry two phones for using two separate WhatsApp accounts. Thankfully, WhatsApp is finally fixing this major annoyance and adding multi-account support.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today that you can soon log into two separate WhatsApp accounts on your phone without hacks or workarounds. Setting up a second account requires a phone with dual SIM connectivity, as you can't log in without entering the one-time verification code from the second number. Removing the second SIM card after that won't log you out from any accounts, though.

You can have separate privacy and notification settings for the two profiles, making it easier to distinguish between them.

The option to log into a secondary profile can be found in WhatsApp settings by tapping the down arrow next to your name. Then select Add account from the dialog box that appears. Notifications from the two WhatsApp accounts will mention the phone number in the beginning. This way, you will always know to which account the message was received on.

Both WhatsApp profiles will have access to your contact book, documents, and media files. However, no data is shared between the two WhatsApp accounts, including conversations. They are all separate, with end-to-end encryption enabled for all chats for complete security.

WhatsApp rolled out multi-account support on Android to its testers on the beta channel in early August, though it was first spotted working on the feature as far back as June 2023.

The best messaging apps for Android have featured multi-account support for a while, so WhatsApp not offering a similar option was puzzling. Thankfully, this will no longer be the case going forward. Since WhatsApp is making the feature available in batches, it might not show up on your account immediately. Grab the latest WhatsApp build from the Play Store to see if that enables multi-account support. If not, you will have to wait for a few days for the feature to be available.

Multi-account support in WhatsApp comes just days after the platform rolled out passkey support on Android. It replaces the SMS-based OTP authentication, enabling you to verify your identity using on-device fingerprint, face unlock, or screen lock for a passwordless login experience.

The messaging service is also working on a significant redesign of the Android app, which is currently widely available to its beta testers. It should be available to the public sooner rather than later.