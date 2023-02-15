Over the last few years, WhatsApp has steadily added new features to its platform to catch up to the best communication apps for Android. More recently, though, the Meta-owned messaging app's pace of testing and rolling out new features has expanded dramatically, with new additions being made to the service almost every month. A week after WhatsApp status updates received a major revamp, the company is rolling out some minor but important usability improvements for its Android app.

With the latest stable release of WhatsApp for Android, the messaging service allows you to add captions when sharing documents (via WABetaInfo). This is a small but handy change, especially if you use WhatsApp to share a lot of files frequently. It also ties in nicely with the ability to share files as large as 2GB on the platform. The company was first spotted working on this change in its beta program in October 2022.

Further, WhatsApp is making it easier to send several photos and videos at once. Previously, you could share up to 30 media files in a conversation. That limit has now been bumped to 100, allowing you to share more cat memes and dog photos with your friends at once. This feature made its way to WhatsApp's beta channel a week ago, and the company has quickly rolled it out to the public.

Another minor change is support for longer group subjects and descriptions. You can now have group names up to 100 characters long, with descriptions supporting more than enough characters that you can write a detailed explanation of a group's purpose.

The change log for WhatsApp's latest release on the Play Store mentions Avatar support, though this feature was rolled out a couple of months ago.

WhatsApp is working on a plethora of new enhancements, including the ability to pin messages, transcription for voice notes, sharing photos in higher quality, and more. These features are already being tested in the beta channel and could be rolled out on the stable version sooner than later.