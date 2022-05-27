Reactions are everything these days. Why use words to acknowledge dinner reservations when you can simply "like" a message instead? It saves time, saves words, and can even prevent misunderstandings in the group chat. WhatsApp only added reactions this month — we know, we're as surprised as you — but the company's already making them a little better in its latest beta update.

It's only been a few days since we learned about some enhancements for album reactions coming to WhatsApp, but we're already seeing it appear in the latest beta build for the app. The folks at WABetaInfo spotted these updated reactions in version 2.22.12.14 on Android. That's a pretty quick turnaround from an in-development feature, proving WhatsApp is working fast to catch up to the competition on reactions.

In case you missed it in previews, this change allows anyone to see specific reactions for each image or video in a gallery without having to open the album. Instead of just showing the emoji used by each user, WhatsApp will show a thumbnail for each piece of media liked — all on a single page existing outside of the gallery.

We'll likely have to wait a while before this update comes to stable builds. If you're curious, you can try to sign up for WhatsApp's beta program — or manually install the APK — to check it out for yourself. Be warned — not every tester is likely to see this feature.

