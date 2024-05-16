Summary WhatsApp continues working on its Telegram-like Channels feature, now available to users in over 150 countries.

Recent updates have improved the quality of life for Channels users, with options like adding polls, voice notes, and multiple admins.

The latest WhatsApp beta versions aim to enhance Channel discoverability through categories and a new shortcut for exploring new Channels.

WhatsApp is easily one of the most complete messaging apps around, with features like end-to-end encryption, an option to reply to group chat messages privately, live location sharing, screen sharing, and a lot more. In the summer of last year, the Meta-owned messaging platform started experimenting with Telegram-like Channels in Colombia and Singapore, before widely rolling out the feature to users in more than 150 countries.

Since then, the feature has been updated several times, and has received constant quality of life updates, like an option to add polls to Channels, voice notes, designating multiple admins, and more. But what good are constant new features if users can't find Channels that interest them?

We've already seen WhatsApp working on improvements to the Channel list feature by essentially dividing them into categories. This was discovered in code for WhatsApp beta version 2.24.10.17, but hasn't been made available widely yet.

Similarly, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.11.8 also aims to introduce an update for Channel discoverability, as shared by WABetaInfo, by changing the way the Updates tab looks. The update brings a new shortcut for exploring new Channels underneath your current Channel list, making new Channels a lot more visible.

'Create Chanel' relocated

Close

The Create Channel button has a new home with WhatsApp 2.24.11.8. Previously, it was located in the overflow menu next to the Channels bar. The button has now been relocated to the overflow menu within the top app bar. See screenshots above for reference.

It's also worth noting that the Channel exploration feature is currently only available to a small group of beta testers. WABetaInfo suggests that a wide rollout should happen "over the coming days."

In other WhatsApp-related news, the messaging platform is reportedly working on a new search option that will let users search through stickers and sticker packs. You can read more about it in our report here. Alternatively, if you want to gain access to WhatsApp's beta features ahead of time, you can join the messaging app's beta tester program through the app store.