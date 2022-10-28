In the US, Google is heavily pushing Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage to deliver a better messaging experience for Android and iPhone users. However, WhatsApp dominates the messaging market in Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world. The popularity of the Meta-owned service makes it a prime target for hackers and scammers who are always looking for ways to gain unauthorized access to your account. For additional security, WhatsApp provides two-factor authentication so you can further secure your account using a PIN. But not everyone uses or knows about two-factor authentication, and the messaging service wants to change that.

WABetaInfo has spotted WhatsApp working on a new "Secure your account" page in the latest v2.22.23.17 beta of the app. From the screenshot below, it is evident that WhatsApp wants to encourage users to enable two-step verification for their accounts for added security. Unlike Google, which has made 2FA mandatory, WhatsApp does not intend to make two-step verification compulsory. Users will have the option to skip the page and continue using the service like before. For now, the feature is still under development and won't show up on your device even if you are on the latest beta build.

WhatsApp added two-step verification to its platform in 2016, so the feature has been available for nearly six years. It is just that the company has not heavily pushed the option to its users. If you use WhatsApp daily, there's absolutely no reason for you not to enable this security measure. In fact, there are many reasons why you should use 2FA across all services. It is an important security feature that can protect your account from falling into the wrong hands. With two-step verification, you will have to enter a PIN besides the SMS code sent to your number when moving your WhatsApp account from one phone to another.

In August this year, WhatsApp was also spotted working on device login approvals. This security feature will apparently show a login prompt on your current device when you try to move your WhatsApp account to another device. Until WhatsApp launches this feature, two-factor verification is the only extra security layer you can add to your account to prevent scammers from gaining access to it easily.