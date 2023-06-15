WhatsApp is among the world's most popular messaging platforms. Given that it is used for everything from personal to business conversations, you might want to have two accounts to keep your personal and private life separate. Since the Meta-owned service does not support multi-account functionality, creating a secondary copy of the app is the only way to use two WhatsApp accounts on the same phone. Thankfully, this could soon change as WhatsApp has been spotted working on letting you log into multiple accounts from its app.

WABetaInfo spotted multi-account functionality in the latest WhatsApp Business beta for Android 2.23.13.5. Once implemented, this change will allow you to log into multiple WhatsApp accounts from the same phone without creating the app's second copy. There are also references to this feature making its way to the regular version of the app.

As the screenshot above shows, you can presumably switch between different accounts from WhatsApp's settings menu.

If you use the dual-SIM functionality on your phone and are active on WhatsApp on both numbers, multi-account support will make your life much easier. You can manage your conversations across both accounts from the same app. It will also make it easier to manage notifications and file sharing.

It is unclear if WhatsApp's multi-account support will extend to companion devices or not. For now, expect multi-account support in WhatsApp to first appear on the beta channel before it sees a public release. Until then, you can follow our guide on how to use WhatsApp accounts on your phone.

Telegram already provides similar multi-account support in its app, so WhatsApp would just be playing catch up to its competition. Nonetheless, the Meta-owned platform has managed to significantly cut the gap in feature parity with one of its key competitors in recent times by rolling out features like Channels, message editing, Chat Lock, and more.