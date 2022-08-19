Recent WhatsApp updates have focused on emoji, additional controls for group chat administrators, and securing chats, but just a few days ago, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that we could look forward to three new privacy-centric changes coming to WhatsApp. We are starting to see the signs of one of those features Zuckerberg mentioned — screenshot blocking for view-once messages. So, soon, you won't be able to take screenshots and save the messages senders intended you to see only once.

WhatsApp's latest beta update shows Meta's interest in proactively adopting a dynamic Android 13 app icon. WABetaInfo reports the same update (version 2.22.18.16) also suggests WhatsApp is working on the screenshot block for view once videos and images. This feature has been spotted in development on iOS and has now made its way to Android too.

The implementation could resemble some banking apps, like Google Pay, which refuse to let you take screenshots. The gesture or shortcut to take a screenshot works, but the app just shows you an error message saying you aren't allowed to take screenshots.

We believe there is room for improvement, though. WhatsApp could follow in Snapchat’s footsteps and notify the sender when a recipient takes (or tries to take) a screenshot of ephemeral content. When the feature rolls out, a prompt will introduce beta testers to this enhanced version of view once media. It also reiterates you cannot share, forward, copy, or save the content.

The prompt which would introduce the enhanced view once media

Although it’s a step in the right direction, you should know there are ways to work around a screenshot blocker too. For example, you could take pictures of the WhatsApp media with another device or start a screen recorder before opening the view once content.

The screenshot blocker Zuckerberg promised is still in the works and isn’t available for beta testers yet. So, it could be a while away from a widespread release, and we don’t have a timeline yet. When it arrives, though, it would be a welcome addition to WhatsApp, making chats a bit more secure.