WhatsApp might be a cross-platform messenger allowing you to chat with anyone regardless of whether they’re using Android or iOS, but the situation is quite a bit more iffy if you want to switch between Android and iOS and take your messaging history with you. Things are beginning to change, though, and it looks like you’ll soon be able to import your messaging history when moving from Android to iOS without jumping through too many extra hoops.

The latest WhatsApp beta for iOS, 22.2.74, reveals code and imagery that suggests it will soon support importing chat history from Android phones. Previously, code in the WhatsApp Android beta had shown evidence of this same functionality. According to WABetaInfo, you’ll need to get the Move to iOS app to make the process work. In contrast to the cloud backup options that use Google Drive or iCloud, your data will likely be transferred locally via a cable or a private Wi-Fi connection.

If you’re switching from an iPhone to a Samsung phone, it’s already possible to take your chat history with you. WhatsApp has created a workflow that moves your messages from iOS to select Samsung phones, all without relying on Google Drive or iCloud. The option is also available on all Pixel phones and any devices launching with Android 12.

For now, making the switch from Android to iOS is only possible when you rely on (more or less) trustworthy third-party services. An official solution is much preferred, as you won’t have to rely on the security of other parties anymore.

The best Android phones you can buy for 2022 New year, new phone?

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email