If you’ve been using WhatsApp long enough, you’ll likely remember when sending links was a pain — very short previews, no thumbnails, etc. After a long while, the Meta-owned social platform finally took a page out of Telegram’s book, rolling out an update for better image previews for links. And now, it's releasing a similar feature for document previews.

The latest news comes courtesy of the folks at WABetaInfo. According to them, WhatsApp will introduce an update to generate a proper preview when images and videos are shared as documents. The feature is currently live on WhatsApp beta version 2.22.5.11 and should be rolling out to everyone in the coming weeks.

This update is far from trivial — those who send many images on the platform can testify. WhatsApp is known to reduce image quality in the course of transmitting them. The app introduced an option that's supposed to maintain image quality, but it hardly does that. The size difference between the data saving compression and the higher quality one is minimal.

As such, the only true way to retain an image's original quality on WhatsApp is to send it as a document. But even that has its downsides. One of them is that the recipient currently cannot tell what the doc contains without opening it. They only get to see a muddled file name and extension. However, this aforementioned update will introduce those much-needed previews when it arrives, just like those that have been available for PDF documents since at least 2016.

One can only hope that Meta fixes remaining issues with media sharing, like one that prevents image documents from showing up in the media grid when browsing the gallery and another that prevents users from sending images backed up to Google Photos (but no longer on the device storage) as documents. Better still, the company could improve regular image sharing, adding a proper option that maintains the actual quality of a media file. Until it does this, WhatsApp will continue to play second fiddle to big-time rival Telegram in the media department.

