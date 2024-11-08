Key Takeaways WhatsApp's custom lists are currently rolling out, and to make space for them, the messaging platform is now rolling out an option to delete its default filters.

Default filters currently include Unread, Favorites, and Groups. Unread and Groups can now be deleted, while Favorites remain non-removable.

The feature is currently rolling out for WhatsApp Beta on Android and it is available on stable WhatsApp on iOS.

WhatsApp recently introduced custom lists, allowing users to categorize and filter specific contacts, essentially making it easier to locate important conversations. These new custom lists, which are completely private, are housed within the messaging app's top-aligned Filters section, right alongside the April-released Unread, Favorites, and Groups filters.

Apart from the Unread filter, the introduction of custom lists essentially makes the other two filters — Favorites and Groups, redundant, and Google seemingly knows that.

As highlighted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.23.23 is now presenting users with an option to delete the preset filters, making way for custom ones to shine. We're seeing the addition in the Android beta, as well as on WhatsApp for iOS version 24.22.83.

By long pressing the filters, WhatsApp will now surface a handy delete option to get rid of specific filters. It's worth noting that users can only delete the Unread and Groups filters, while Favorites remain non-removable. Also worth noting is that deleted filters aren't truly erased, they simply become invisible from the filter list. "Deleting this list will hide it from view. The contacts and groups in it won't be deleted. To add this list again, go to Edit lists in Settings," reads WhatsApp prompt when you delete a default filter.

You can reorder the filters too

Elsewhere, you can also delete the preset filters by heading to WhatsApp's Settings → Lists — this is also where you'll find an option to reorder the way filters are arranged on the top bar, including your custom-made ones. By removing redundant filters, users can now ensure that their most important conversation lists are the most accessible by appearing first on the app's homepage. The feature has shown up for us on stable WhatsApp for iOS, but only in beta for Android, indicating that the ability to delete default Filters is currently actively rolling out.

In other WhatsApp-related news, the messaging platform is borrowing Instagram's 'Add Yours' story stickers for its Status Updates, allowing users to create a chain thread within their updates with a privacy-focused twist to it. Unlike Instagram's Add Yours feature, WhatsApp's iteration will remain confidential and end-to-end-encrypted — which essentially means that only users you share your Status Updates with would be able to see it.