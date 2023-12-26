Summary WhatsApp Web beta now allows users to post status updates, saving them the hassle of transferring files to their primary smartphone.

The feature is currently in limited beta testing but is expected to be rolled out to more users soon.

The change comes hot on the heels of recent tests including status sharing support for companion devices.

Ephemeral status updates have been a WhatsApp feature since 2020. The addition helped it follow in the footsteps of Snapchat, Telegram, and other popular instant messaging apps on Android. However, the convenience has been limited to your primary Android phone or iPhone only, even though WhatsApp allows linking other devices to the same user account. Now, people using WhatsApp on the web can finally post status updates using the latest beta version.

WhatsApp’s linked device connectivity started off with WhatsApp Web, which gave users access to their account on any device with a web browser. Platform-agnostic support made it a versatile solution for sharing files stored on another machine, or giving support executives concurrent access to accounts dedicated to chat support. Although functionality was limited, the change paved the way for linked device support extending to tablets, native apps for desktop, and secondary smartphones.

The current stable version of WhatsApp Web has dedicated tabs for chats, Communities, Channels, and status updates. However, you can only view updates from your contacts, or the ephemeral posts made from your primary smartphone. Testers at WABetaInfo report that beta version 2.2353.59 of WhatsApp Web also allows you to post new status updates using the web GUI.

The latest WhatsApp Web beta provisions for status update uploads

This feature will save users the hassle of transferring images and videos to their primary smartphone if they plan to post it as a status update. Since the web version can run on any OS with a browser, you could post status updates even if the feature isn’t supported on WhatsApp’s native client for the OS in question. For now, it seems to be a limited beta test, but WABetaInfo expects the feature to reach more testers soon.

Given the significance and widespread reach of WhatsApp Web, we suspect it won’t be long before users around the world accessing the stable version get to enjoy this convenience as well. This development comes just days after WhatsApp started testing status sharing support for companion devices with its Android beta.